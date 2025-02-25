AI For Communicators Virtual Certificate Course: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change (ONLINE EVENT: April 8th, 15th, 22nd 22, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI For Communicators Virtual Certificate Series: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change In Your Organization" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the AI for Communicators 3-part virtual certificate series! Delve into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on communication strategies, elevating engagement, efficiency, and collaboration across all fronts.

Join to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.

About This AI For Communicators Event

Unlock essential definitions, creativity prompts, and actionable advice for seamlessly integrating AI into your writing and visual content, while researching the ethical considerations of AI collaboration.

Gain invaluable knowledge and connect with peers at the forefront of transformative communication, overcoming apprehensions and embracing the future of AI-driven communication including, how to:

Design and implement internal communications for all employees, including remote and offline workers

and implement internal communications for all employees, including remote and offline workers Use tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams

tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams Create impactful messages that grab attention

impactful messages that grab attention Measure communication impact using data and refine strategies

communication impact using data and refine strategies Tackle common communication hurdles like language barriers

common communication hurdles like language barriers Foster transparency and open dialogue in company culture

transparency and open dialogue in company culture Compare strategies with industry standards

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals

exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals Networking list to foster connections with peers in internal communications and AI fields

list to foster connections with peers in internal communications and AI fields Engage in interactive virtual sessions

in interactive virtual sessions Certificate of attendance for CEUs

of attendance for CEUs Benefit from extensive instruction on ai-powered communication

from extensive instruction on ai-powered communication Opportunity to have your questions on AI integration in internal communications

Dates: Please note: Event dates are non-consecutive dates

April 8th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 22nd, 2025

Agenda:

Session 1 - April 8th, 2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Interactive Workshop: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Internal Communication

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

11:55 am - 12:25 pm - Case Study: AI-Driven Analytics for Employee Engagement

Brandi Chionsini, Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom

12:25 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: AI-Powered Workflow Automation: Improving Internal Communication Efficiency

Kellen Shearin, Associate Attorney - Littler

12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: AI Chatbots: The New Frontier of Employee Engagement

Moderator: Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

Rosemary Cassie, Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.

Aatif Khan, Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global

Misty Desoto, Director of Communications - HCA Healthcare

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Session 2 - April 15th, 2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Interactive Workshop: AI and Inclusion: Navigating Bias in Corporate Communication

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

11:55 am - 12:25 pm - Case Study: AI-Powered Content Curation: Strategies for Effective Knowledge Sharing

Kai Blakeborough, Senior Research Analyst - Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company

12:25 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: Embedding Language Capabilities In Applications With AI

Raj Krishnan, Director, Industry Digital Strategist - Microsoft

12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Breaking Language Barriers: AI's Role in Global Internal Communications

Moderator: Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

Diana Ivy, Internal Communications & Change Management Specialist - LegalZoom

Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications - Consumer Reports

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Session 3 - April 22nd, 2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Day 3 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Interactive Workshop: Unleashing the Power of AI in Communication Strategy

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

11:55 am - 12:25 pm - Case Study: Data-Driven Storytelling: How AI is Revolutionizing Content Creation

Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence

12:25 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change in Your Organization

12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: The AI Ethics Dilemma: Balancing Innovation and Trust in Corporate Communications

Moderator: Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

Bo Breuklander, Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications

Scott Thomsen, Director of Communications and Public Affairs - Ventura County Fire Department

Tony Roth, Communications Manager - City of Coolidge Arizona

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers

Rosemary Cassie

Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.

Allison MacNeil

Lead Public Health Analyst - CDC

Diana Ivy

Internal Communications & Change Management Specialist - LegalZoom

Kellen Shearin

Associate Attorney - Littler

Raj Krishnan

Director, Industry Digital Strategist - Microsoft

Kai Blakeborough

Senior Research Analyst - Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company

Misty Desoto

Director of Communications - HCA Healthcare

Scott Thomsen

Director of Communications and Public Affairs - Ventura County Fire Department

Stephanie Worrell

CEO - Sedulo

Aatif Khan

Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global

Bo Breuklander

Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications

Brandi Chionsini

Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3wlou

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.