AI For Communicators Virtual Certificate Course: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change (ONLINE EVENT: April 8th, 15th, 22nd 22, 2025)

Welcome to the AI for Communicators 3-part virtual certificate series! Delve into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on communication strategies, elevating engagement, efficiency, and collaboration across all fronts.
Join to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.
About This AI For Communicators Event
Unlock essential definitions, creativity prompts, and actionable advice for seamlessly integrating AI into your writing and visual content, while researching the ethical considerations of AI collaboration.
Gain invaluable knowledge and connect with peers at the forefront of transformative communication, overcoming apprehensions and embracing the future of AI-driven communication including, how to:
- Design and implement internal communications for all employees, including remote and offline workers
- Use tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams
- Create impactful messages that grab attention
- Measure communication impact using data and refine strategies
- Tackle common communication hurdles like language barriers
- Foster transparency and open dialogue in company culture
- Compare strategies with industry standards
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series
- Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals
- Networking list to foster connections with peers in internal communications and AI fields
- Engage in interactive virtual sessions
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Benefit from extensive instruction on ai-powered communication
- Opportunity to have your questions on AI integration in internal communications
Dates: Please note: Event dates are non-consecutive dates
- April 8th, 2025
- April 15th, 2025
- April 22nd, 2025
Agenda:
Session 1 - April 8th, 2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- 11:10 am - 11:55 am - Interactive Workshop: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Internal Communication
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- 11:55 am - 12:25 pm - Case Study: AI-Driven Analytics for Employee Engagement
- Brandi Chionsini, Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom
- 12:25 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: AI-Powered Workflow Automation: Improving Internal Communication Efficiency
- Kellen Shearin, Associate Attorney - Littler
- 12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: AI Chatbots: The New Frontier of Employee Engagement
- Moderator: Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- Rosemary Cassie, Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.
- Aatif Khan, Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global
- Misty Desoto, Director of Communications - HCA Healthcare
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Session 2 - April 15th, 2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- 11:10 am - 11:55 am - Interactive Workshop: AI and Inclusion: Navigating Bias in Corporate Communication
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- 11:55 am - 12:25 pm - Case Study: AI-Powered Content Curation: Strategies for Effective Knowledge Sharing
- Kai Blakeborough, Senior Research Analyst - Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company
- 12:25 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: Embedding Language Capabilities In Applications With AI
- Raj Krishnan, Director, Industry Digital Strategist - Microsoft
- 12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Breaking Language Barriers: AI's Role in Global Internal Communications
- Moderator: Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- Diana Ivy, Internal Communications & Change Management Specialist - LegalZoom
- Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications - Consumer Reports
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Session 3 - April 22nd, 2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Day 3 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- 11:10 am - 11:55 am - Interactive Workshop: Unleashing the Power of AI in Communication Strategy
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- 11:55 am - 12:25 pm - Case Study: Data-Driven Storytelling: How AI is Revolutionizing Content Creation
- Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence
- 12:25 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change in Your Organization
- 12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: The AI Ethics Dilemma: Balancing Innovation and Trust in Corporate Communications
- Moderator: Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- Bo Breuklander, Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications
- Scott Thomsen, Director of Communications and Public Affairs - Ventura County Fire Department
- Tony Roth, Communications Manager - City of Coolidge Arizona
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Speakers
Rosemary Cassie
Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.
Allison MacNeil
Lead Public Health Analyst - CDC
Diana Ivy
Internal Communications & Change Management Specialist - LegalZoom
Kellen Shearin
Associate Attorney - Littler
Raj Krishnan
Director, Industry Digital Strategist - Microsoft
Kai Blakeborough
Senior Research Analyst - Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company
Misty Desoto
Director of Communications - HCA Healthcare
Scott Thomsen
Director of Communications and Public Affairs - Ventura County Fire Department
Stephanie Worrell
CEO - Sedulo
Aatif Khan
Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global
Bo Breuklander
Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications
Brandi Chionsini
Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom
