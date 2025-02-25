Acrylic Fibre Market Poised for Robust Growth with 4.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 amid Growth with Innovations in Sustainability & Performance | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acrylic fibre market has evolved significantly, with demand growing across multiple sectors, including apparel, home textiles, industrial applications, and technical textiles. Acrylic fibres are widely appreciated for their wool-like texture, durability, and affordability, making them a preferred choice in both consumer and industrial markets.

Market expansion is fueled by increasing demand in emerging economies, innovations in fibre properties, and the growing trend of sustainable production. As companies adopt eco-friendly manufacturing processes and invest in research and development (R&D), the industry is transitioning towards more efficient and environmentally responsible solutions.

Market Growth Drivers Fueling the Future of the Acrylic Fibres Industry

Revolutionizing Performance: Innovations in Specialty Acrylic Fibres: Advancements in polymer science have enabled manufacturers to develop high-performance acrylic fibres tailored for diverse applications. These specialty fibres exhibit enhanced properties such as UV resistance, flame retardancy, and moisture management, making them ideal for technical textiles, automotive fabrics, and outdoor applications. Leading manufacturers are focusing on innovation to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Sustainable Future: Rise of Recycled & Bio-Based Acrylic Fibres in the Market: With the rising emphasis on sustainability, the acrylic fibre industry is shifting towards recycled and bio-based alternatives. Companies are increasingly utilizing post-consumer recycled materials to produce eco-friendly acrylic fibres, reducing carbon footprints. Bio-based fibres derived from renewable sources are also gaining traction, aligning with global environmental policies and consumer preferences for sustainable products.

Unleashing Potential: Surging Demand in Emerging Acrylic Fibre Markets: Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are witnessing an upsurge in acrylic fibre demand, driven by increasing disposable income, urbanization, and a growing middle class. Countries like China, India, and Brazil are key contributors to market expansion, as industries such as fashion, upholstery, and outdoor textiles experience rapid growth.

Advancing Technology: Transformations in Dyeing & Processing Techniques: Innovations in dyeing techniques and fibre processing are significantly improving the efficiency and sustainability of acrylic fibre production. Advanced dyeing technologies are enhancing color fastness while reducing water and energy consumption. Automation and AI-driven processes are streamlining manufacturing operations, leading to higher-quality products and cost-effective production.





Shifts in the Acrylic Fibre Market from 2020 to 2024 and Future Trends (2025 to 2035)

Between 2020 and 2024, the acrylic fibre market faced challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, regulatory restrictions, and competition from natural and synthetic alternatives. However, the future outlook remains optimistic, with sustainability, digitalization, and product diversification driving long-term growth. The projected CAGR of 4.2% highlights steady progress, fueled by increasing adoption across various applications.

"The acrylic fibre market is witnessing a transformative phase driven by sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and growing demand in emerging economies. The industry’s shift towards bio-based and recycled fibres is shaping future trends. With a projected CAGR of 4.2%, the market is set to expand from USD 6,003.1 million in 2025 to USD 9,058.5 million by 2035," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Acrylic Fibre Market Study:

The global acrylic fibre market is projected to grow from USD 6,003.1 million in 2025 to USD 9,058.5 million in 2035.

Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, will be significant growth drivers.

Recycled and bio-based acrylic fibres are gaining prominence.

Specialty acrylic fibres with enhanced properties are in high demand.

Technological advancements in dyeing and fibre processing are shaping the market landscape.



Market Segmentation Overview

Staple Acrylic Fibre: Versatile with Wide Applications - Staple acrylic fibres are used extensively in apparel, home textiles, and industrial fabrics due to their versatility. Their wool-like characteristics make them a popular alternative to natural fibres in winter wear and blankets.

Filament Acrylic Fibre: Achieving Success in Industrial and Specialty Applications - Filament acrylic fibres offer superior strength and durability, making them ideal for industrial textiles, filtration media, and high-performance fabrics.

Acid-Dyed Acrylic Fibre: Leading the Market with Bright Color Properties - Acid-dyed acrylic fibres are preferred in fashion and upholstery applications due to their vibrant color retention and resistance to fading.

Gel-Dyed Acrylic Fibre: Focused on Durability - Gel-dyed fibres provide enhanced durability, making them suitable for applications requiring long-lasting performance, such as automotive textiles and protective clothing.

Undyed Acrylic Fibre: A Primary Input for Tailored and Unique Applications - Undyed acrylic fibres serve as a base material for customized dyeing and finishing processes, allowing for tailor-made solutions in various industries.



Key Findings in the Global Acrylic Fibre Market Study:

Strong demand for sustainable and recycled acrylic fibres.

Growth in industrial and technical textile applications.

Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing region for acrylic fibre consumption.

Increased investments in R&D for advanced fibre properties.

Rising adoption of eco-friendly dyeing technologies.





Country Wise Analysis

United States: The USA market is driven by demand in fashion, home textiles, and industrial applications. Manufacturers are focusing on sustainability and innovation to maintain competitiveness.

United Kingdom: The UK is experiencing steady growth, with a focus on high-performance acrylic fibres for technical textiles and luxury fashion.

European Union: EU countries are prioritizing sustainable production and regulatory compliance, with leading companies investing in bio-based fibre alternatives.

China: China dominates the global acrylic fibre market, with large-scale production facilities and a strong domestic demand for apparel and industrial applications.

Japan: Japan's market is characterized by high-quality fibre production and advanced technological innovations in processing and dyeing.

South Korea: South Korea is emerging as a key player in acrylic fibre R&D, with increasing investments in specialty and high-performance fibres.





Competitive Landscape in the Acrylic Fibre Market

The acrylic fibre market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, sustainability, and expansion to maintain their market positions. Sustainability has become a major driving factor, prompting firms to develop bio-based and recycled acrylic fibres to meet stringent environmental regulations and changing consumer preferences. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are shaping the competitive dynamics, allowing companies to broaden their market reach and technological capabilities.

Key companies in the acrylic fibre market include:

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.Ş. – Leading global producer focusing on high-performance and eco-friendly fibres.

– Leading global producer focusing on high-performance and eco-friendly fibres. Dralon GmbH – Specializes in innovative acrylic fibre solutions for diverse applications.

– Specializes in innovative acrylic fibre solutions for diverse applications. Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. – Pioneering sustainable fibre manufacturing and advanced dyeing technologies.

– Pioneering sustainable fibre manufacturing and advanced dyeing technologies. Toray Industries, Inc. – Investing in bio-based acrylic fibre production.

– Investing in bio-based acrylic fibre production. Kaneka Corporation – Known for its specialty fibre offerings catering to industrial and technical applications.



Recent Developments

Companies are expanding their sustainable product lines to meet regulatory and consumer demands.

Advancements in AI-driven manufacturing processes are enhancing productivity and quality.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape.

Government initiatives promoting eco-friendly textile production are influencing market dynamics.

The acrylic fibre market is on an upward trajectory, with sustainability, innovation, and market expansion driving growth over the next decade.

Acrylic Fibre Market Segmentation

By Fiber Form:

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method:

Acid

Gel

Undyed



By Blending:

Wool

Cotton

Others



By End Use:

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



