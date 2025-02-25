Global and China Automotive Telematics Service Provider and Application Service Research Report 2024-2025: All-scenario Integration of Service Capabilities, Cross-Domain Integration of System Base

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive TSP and Application Service Research Report, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-vehicle connectivity services expand in the direction of cross-domain integration, all-scenario integration and cockpit-driving integration



TSP (Telematics Service Provider) is mainly responsible for data collection and supply between cars and various service providers, thereby providing more diversified services to car owners. TSP services cover navigation, social contact, entertainment, remote maintenance, security, etc. In the trend towards cross-domain integration and cockpit-driving integration, TSPs also quietly make progress, expanding from only in-car connectivity service applications to cross-domain integration, all-scenario integration and cockpit-driving integration.



In cross-domain integration, on the one hand, the modular software platform can realize the functional integration of different domains such as cockpit and intelligent driving domains. On the other hand, phone-IVI integration applications enable the computing power call and ecosystem integration of mobile phones and IVI. All-scenario integration mainly refers to the realization of connectivity services in various scenarios such as interaction, entertainment, social contact, navigation, parking, and charging, centering on all mobility scenarios.



Cockpit-driving integration is mainly to connect the capabilities of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving. For example, the latest maps launched by Baidu, Tencent and NavInfo link mobility maps with ADAS maps.



Cross-domain integration of system base



As an established TSP, ECARX provides infotainment systems, online membership services, telematics operation and maintenance services, traffic value-added services, etc. to dozens of brands. As of September 30, 2024, ECARX's technical services and products had been available in more than 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.



In the TSP business, Cloudpeak, the cross-domain system capability base released by ECARX in 2024, can form a complete product with different computing platforms, and can support the development of the state-of-the-art infotainment systems and ADAS functions.



ECARX Cloudpeak can interconnect and communicate with all ADAS functions of EX30. It can process the information perceived by radar, cameras and other sensors related to intelligent driving assistance and present it on the cluster screen in front of the driver, thereby maximizing the driver's front view, relieving the anxiety and reducing safety hazards caused by the deviation of the field of vision.



It supports 5G connectivity and OTA updates to ensure that applications and operating systems are always up to date. Going overseas: ECARX Cloudpeak supports EX30 to be launched in more countries and regions around the world. Volvo Cars plans to increase the capacity of this model at its Ghent Plant in Belgium from 2025.



In addition, ECARX has teamed up with Xingji Meizu to integrate the'mobile phone domain' and the'vehicle domain' through IVI-phone integration. The intelligent cockpit system based on the ECARX cockpit series computing platform + Meizu FlymeAuto solution can achieve seamless connection, cross-domain cooperation, ecosystem sharing, and data interoperability between mobile phones and vehicles.



ECARX + Xingji Meizu mainly realize the integration of three major capabilities:



Data integration (data integration, account integration, ecosystem integration): Integrate the data sandbox between the mobile phone and IVI from the software level. The most basic storage data, account integration, and integration of millions of mobile phone applications create a new IVI application ecosystem for users.



Team integration (Meizu, ECARX, Lynk & Co): Integrate Meizu's mobile phone industry, ECARX's computing platform and the personalized needs of OEMs to connect cross-industry production processes - in the initial stage of vehicle R&D, locations have been reserved for mobile phones, chips and corresponding functions.



Computing power integration (distributed application ecosystem, IVI-phone integration framework, protocol fusion, heterogeneous networking): reconstruct the underlying communication protocols of IVI and mobile phone, and integrate distributed application ecosystems, phone-IVI integration framework, protocol fusion and heterogeneous networking capabilities to allow the hardware capabilities of mobile phones and vehicles to share with and call each other, so as to meet more usage scenarios. The rapidly iterative mobile phone computing power can also be perfectly integrated with the IVI computing power, making the user experience more'unbounded'.



All-scenario integration of service capabilities



At the 'TIME DAY' in April 2024, Tencent upgraded its TSP and intelligent cockpit solution to TAI 5.0, and introduced a cockpit foundation model to improve intelligent interaction and active service experiences in an all-round way. It comprehensively upgraded the entertainment ecosystem, mobility services, and phone-IVI integration, ultimately achieving all-scenario integration of service capabilities.



Cockpit-driving integration of maps



In 2024, Baidu, Tencent, and NavInfo all released their latest IVI maps. In addition to 3D maps and lane-level navigation, ADAS maps are also a highlight. Map services and driving assistance are thus integrated.



Updates

Parking lot and parking area recommendation

Parking lot indoor map display and floor switching

Navigation in the parking lot

Lane-level navigation extends to all urban, highway and expressway scenarios

Accompanying route and GLOSA . Human-IVI co-driving guidance

Account system

Phone-IVI integration

WeChat location shared to IVI

More realistic 3D renderings

New energy charging radar layer

Fully automatic calculation of the continuous path

NavInfo's latest map

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive TSP Market

1.1 Definition of TSP

1.2 Development History

1.3 Market Composition

1.4 Business Models

1.5 Typical Business Models

1.6 Suppliers and Business Models

1.7 Charging Modes

2 Infotainment and Navigation & Mobility Services

2.1 Infotainment Services

2.2 Navigation & Mobility Services

2.3 Phone-IVI Integration Services

2.4 Automotive Gaming Services

3 Remote Control Services

3.1 Remote Vehicle Control

3.2 Remote Diagnosis

3.3 OTA

3.4 Rescue Call Services

4 Telematics Connection Services

4.1 Telematics Cards

4.2 Real-name Authentication of Telematics Cards

4.3 eSIM Cards

4.4 Brands and Models Equipped with eSIM Cards

4.5 eSIM and Telematics Connection Service Providers

4.6 Virtual Operators

4.7 Trends of eSIM and Vehicle Connection Services

5 TSP Industry Chain and Competitive Landscape

5.1 Industry Chain

5.2 Competitive Landscape

5.3 Business Layout of TSPs

5.4 Comparison between OEM-led Service Platforms

5.5 Comparison between Service Platforms with Internet Background

5.6 Comparison between Telecom Operator Service Platforms

5.7 Comparison between ICT-backed Service Platforms

5.8 TSP Data Value and Business Model

5.9 Overseas Strategy for TSP Platforms

5.10 Development Trends

6 TSPs

6.1 ECARX

6.2 Bean Tech

6.3 TINNOVE

6.4 Hynex

6.5 OnStar

6.6 Baidu Apollo

6.7 Tencent Auto Intelligence (TAI)

6.8 Banma Information Technology

6.9 PATEO CONNECT+

6.10 China Mobile

6.11 China Unicom Smart Connection Technology

6.12 E SURFING IOT

6.13 Huawei

6.14 OPPO

6.15 VIVO

6.16 Xingji Meizu

6.17 NavInfo

6.18 BICV

6.19 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.20 Beijing Yesway Connect Service

6.21 Ecar Telematics

6.22 MXNAVI

6.23 Lenovo Connect

6.24 Cihon Technology

6.25 One IOT World

6.26 Uka Technology

