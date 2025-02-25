HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cicero Diagnostics, a Henderson, Nevada-based company, has unveiled its new MyReceptiva™ Endometriosis Detection Test. MyReceptiva™ is the first commercially available test capable of detecting over 90% of endometriosis cases, giving millions of women and their healthcare providers a cost-effective reliable tool for identifying patients likely to have endometriosis. The test identifies patients who will benefit from seeing an endometriosis specialist to help resolve their pelvic pain and/or fertility issues.

Endometriosis is a condition that affects 1 in 10 women in the United States. On average, it takes 7-10 years and visits to multiple healthcare providers before women are provided with an accurate diagnosis. The only definitive diagnosis is surgical laparoscopy, an invasive and costly procedure. MyReceptiva™, at $585 provides a first step for early detection helping to guide treatment or surgical referrals for patients suffering from this condition.

Key Features and Benefits of MyReceptiva™:

High Sensitivity & Specificity : The MyReceptiva™ test has over 93% sensitivity and 96% specificity for detecting endometriosis, making it one of the most reliable non-invasive tests available.

: The MyReceptiva™ test has over 93% sensitivity and 96% specificity for detecting endometriosis, making it one of the most reliable non-invasive tests available. Accessible and Cost-Effective : Designed to assist women in understanding the source of undiagnosed pelvic or abdominal pain as well as identify endometriosis as the cause of infertility or recurrent pregnancy loss. Collection kit available on-line.

: Designed to assist women in understanding the source of undiagnosed pelvic or abdominal pain as well as identify endometriosis as the cause of infertility or recurrent pregnancy loss. Collection kit available on-line. Biomarker-Based Testing : Based on the presence of BCL6 protein, a marker found in the uterine lining in women with endometriosis indicates uterine inflammation typically associated with endometriosis,

: Based on the presence of BCL6 protein, a marker found in the uterine lining in women with endometriosis indicates uterine inflammation typically associated with endometriosis, Sample Type: The test is run from an endometrial biopsy, a simple procedure that can be done during a routine gynecological visit, allowing for quicker referrals to specialists and expedited diagnosis. Results are available in less than 7 days.





Expert Endorsements: Dr. Mona Orady, a renowned San Francisco-based endometriosis specialist, expressed strong support for MyReceptiva™, stating, "The MyReceptiva™ test has proven to be a powerful predictor of endometriosis that can be performed during a routine women’s healthcare office visit, allowing for expedited referrals to specialists like me for an official diagnosis and treatment plan."

A Proven Track Record: The MyReceptiva™ test builds on over 8 years of use in the fertility industry under the brand name ReceptivaDx™, successfully used by over 450 U.S. fertility centers to identify endometriosis in women experiencing failed IVF and recurrent pregnancy loss. Over 40,000 tests have been performed, establishing MyReceptiva™ as a highly reliable method for diagnosing the condition.

Christopher Jackson, President & CEO of Cicero Diagnostics, noted, " Outside of laparoscopy there is no other lab test that can reliably detect endometriosis with the same level of confidence as our proprietary BCL6 marker. This release marks a significant milestone in endometriosis detection, providing women with a much-needed tool to get the answers they deserve, faster and more affordably. Apart from endometriosis specialists, it’s very challenging for most healthcare providers in a typical 15-minute patient visit to identify women who likely have endometriosis. MyReceptiva™ helps them identify with confidence those women that should be referred for further evaluation and treatment”.

Future Directions: Cicero Diagnostics, which holds exclusive licensing rights to multiple patents related to endometriosis detection from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, continues to invest in research and development to create next-generation diagnostic tools for endometriosis

For More Information: For more details on MyReceptiva™ and its potential to transform endometriosis diagnosis, visit us at MyReceptiva.com or contact us directly.

