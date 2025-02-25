Growth Trends in the School Furniture Market (2025-2033) by Product (Desk & Chairs, Storage, Lab Equipment, Others), Material (Wood-Based, Metal-Based, Plastic-Based, Others) and Region

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Furniture Market Analysis by Product (Desk & Chairs, Storage, Lab Equipment, Others), Material (Wood-Based, Metal-Based, Plastic-Based, Others), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global school furniture market size reached USD 5.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47% during 2025-2033. The increasing number of schools and applicants, rising preference for user friendly and comfortable furniture, and the growing inclination towards ordering the product via online shopping apps are some of the major factors propelling the market.







The increasing number of schools and rising number of applicants is driving the demand for school furniture as it is considered an essential part of the educational infrastructure around the world. Moreover, the growing preference for user friendly and comfortable furniture to prevent posture problems in students and teachers is influencing the market positively. In addition, measures undertaken by governing authorities of numerous countries to open new schools and promote awareness about the importance of education are favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing inclination towards online shopping apps as they provide convenience, wider collection, fast shipping facilities, discounted deals, and innumerable payment options is propelling the growth of the market.



School Furniture Market Trends/Drivers

Changing educational trends

Rise in need for premium-quality and aesthetically appealing school furniture

Increase in safety standards and regulations

School Furniture Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global school furniture market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product and material.



Breakup by Product



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the service type. This includes desk and chairs, storage, lab equipment, and others. According to the report, desk and chairs represented the largest segment.



School furniture, such as desks and chairs, plays a fundamental role in creating conducive learning spaces. Desks are designed to provide students with individual workstations, allowing them to comfortably write, read, and organize their materials. Chairs are carefully crafted to offer comfort and support for students while maintaining correct spinal alignment. A variety of desk shapes and chair sizes are available to suit different age groups and classroom layouts, which fosters a comfortable and focused learning environment.



School furniture also includes item for storage, including bookshelves, cabinets, and lockers, which serve as essential organizational components in educational settings. Bookshelves provide accessible storage for textbooks, reading materials, and educational resources, which promotes a well-organized classroom and encourages a love for reading. Cabinets and storage units help keep classrooms tidy by providing spaces for teachers to store teaching aids, supplies, and stationery. Lockers are particularly important in secondary schools and universities, which offer students secure storage for personal belongings and reduce clutter in common areas.



Breakup by Material



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the material has also been provided in the report. This includes wood-based, metal-based, plastic-based, and others. according to the report, wood-based accounted for the largest market share.



Wood-based school furniture is a traditional and popular choice due to its natural aesthetics and durability. It can be treated or finished in various ways to protect it from scratches, moisture, and other damages. Wooden school furniture often exudes a warm and classic feel, enhancing the overall ambiance of the learning environment.



Metal-based school furniture is prized for its strength and robustness. It involves materials like steel or aluminum to construct chair frames, desk legs, and storage units. Metal furniture is well-suited for high-traffic areas and can withstand heavy use, which makes it a popular choice for institutional settings like schools. It is often preferred in places where resistance to corrosion and impact is essential. Metal school furniture can be coated with various finishes, such as powder coating, to improve aesthetics and protect against rusting.



Breakup by Region



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



The increasing expenditure on remodeling and restructuring school infrastructure with an enhanced focus on ergonomic, aesthetically appealing furniture represents one of the major factors driving the demand for school furniture in the North America region. Moreover, rising preferences for expanded storage spaces and improved stackability in school offices, libraries and laboratories is contributing to the market growth in the region. Besides this, the growing student enrolment in schools across the region is influencing the market positively.



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness stable growth, owing to the increasing number of educational institutions, integration of advanced technologies, product innovations, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The leading companies are developing interactive whiteboards and smart desks that enable dynamic presentations, real-time collaboration, and engagement with digital content, which makes lessons more interactive and visually appealing. They are also incorporating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into educational furniture to create immersive learning experiences and enable students to explore historical sites or conduct virtual science experiments. Besides this, product manufacturers are introducing multi-purpose furniture in various styles, colors, and designs for collaborative learning. They are also focusing on launching flexible and portable furniture that can be reconfigured efficiently to enable new dynamic teaching styles. They are launching environment-friendly variants made using recyclable and sustainable materials like salvaged wood, bamboo, and seagrasses. These materials are used to reduce carbon footprint, save production costs, conserve energy, and manage waste.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

HNI Corporation

Steelcase Inc.

MillerKnoll, Inc

