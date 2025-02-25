Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market To Surpass USD 66.12 Billion by 2032 | Johnson Controls, KMW, Daikin

United States, New York, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMR Market Reports is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market, valued at USD 39.81 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 66.12 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Commercial refrigeration systems are essential for preserving perishable items in various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and retail. These systems include reach-in refrigerators, walk-in coolers, deli cases, chillers, freezers, and refrigerated display units. Unlike residential units, commercial refrigeration is larger, more powerful, and often has separate compressors and condensers. Industrial refrigeration differs by supporting production processes and environmental testing. Industries like supermarkets, restaurants, hospitals, and florist shops rely on these systems. Commercial refrigeration technicians play a crucial role in installing, repairing, and maintaining this equipment to ensure optimal performance and prevent spoilage.

Key Industry Insights –

Growing Demand for Commercial Refrigeration:

The commercial refrigeration systems market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising demand for frozen and chilled food products. This trend is driven by shifting consumer lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of organized retail sectors such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. These establishments require large-scale refrigeration to store ready-to-eat meals, processed foods, and frozen items. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and a growing preference for convenient food options further boost market demand, as consumers seek quick meal solutions to complement their fast-paced lives.

High Initial Investment Cost and Ongoing Maintenance Expenses:

The market for commercial refrigeration systems encounters major limitations because of the substantial upfront investment and continual maintenance expenses. Companies, especially smaller ones, frequently face challenges with the costs tied to specialized machinery, regular maintenance, and compliance with strict refrigerant rules. These compliance obligations, along with the necessity for regular inspections and part replacements, further elevate operational expenses. Consequently, numerous companies are reluctant to completely implement these systems, perceiving the financial strain as difficult, even though contemporary refrigeration technologies provide long-term efficiency and ecological advantages.

Demand for Cold Chain Logistics, Smart Refrigeration, and Eco-Friendly Systems:

The market for commercial refrigeration is flourishing with prospects influenced by important trends. The increasing demand for cold chain logistics is driven by the rising requirement for perishable food and pharmaceutical items, leading to the growth of cold storage facilities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area. Intelligent refrigeration is becoming popular with the incorporation of IoT and AI, facilitating real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to lower energy expenses and minimize spoilage. Sustainable systems are gaining popularity as well, focusing on natural refrigerants like CO₂ and R-290, standalone units, and innovative technologies such as NH₃/CO₂ cascade refrigeration systems.

Regulations Threaten Commercial Refrigeration Market:

The market for commercial refrigeration systems encounters major obstacles because of stringent regulations aimed at decreasing fluorocarbon refrigerants. These rules intend to reduce the creation, usage, and release of detrimental substances such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which play a role in ozone layer depletion and climate change. Adhering to these policies necessitates that manufacturers allocate funds towards the creation of environmentally friendly alternatives, thereby raising operational expenses and market intricacy. As a result, companies in the commercial refrigeration industry need to adjust to changing environmental regulations, which could impede growth and present a possible risk to market stability.

Key Players to Watch:

Daikin (Japan)

Johnson Controls (US)

Carrier (US)

Dover (US)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (US)

Blue Star Limited (India)

De Rigo Refrigeration (Italy)

Fogel (Guatemala)

Hussmann (US)

Imbera (Mexico)

KMW (Germany)

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Runte (China)

SCM Frigo (Italy)

True (US)

Viessmann (Germany)

Voltas (India)

Other Active Players

Recent Development

In February 2025, Epta acquired the business of SET Refrigeración S.L., a Seville-based company specializing in the installation and after-sales service of commercial refrigeration and air conditioning systems, effective 1 February 2025. The acquisition strengthened Epta’s presence in Spain and expanded its after-sales service network. SET Refrigeración, a long-time partner of Epta Iberia SAU, brought extensive industry experience. Its integration into EptaService’s Andalusia network improved service efficiency and quality for customers in the region.

In February 2025, Tecumseh Products Company revolutionized commercial refrigeration with the launch of its AL Series Compressor at ACREX India 2025. Touted as the world’s most efficient fixed-speed compressor, the AL Series delivered up to 25% higher energy efficiency compared to variable-speed models. This innovative solution featured ultra-low noise levels, a compact design, and exceptional reliability. Specifically designed for light commercial applications, the AL Series aimed to redefine energy-efficient cooling solutions across India’s refrigeration market.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Product Type

Refrigerators and Freezers (Walk-in, Reach-in, Chest)

Transportation Refrigeration (Trucks, Trailers, Shipping Containers)

Refrigerated Display Cases

Beverage Refrigeration

Ice Cream Merchandisers

Refrigerated Vending Machines

By Refrigerant Type

Fluorocarbons (HFCs, HCFCs)

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics (Ammonia, CO2)





By Application

Food Service (Restaurants, Hotels)

Food and Beverage Production

Food and Beverage Distribution

Food and Beverage Retail (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets)

Pharmaceuticals





By End User

Hotels and Restaurants

Convenience Stores

Bakeries

Hospitals and medical facilities

Others





By Region:

North America is at the forefront of the global commercial refrigeration systems market, maintaining a substantial market share due to its established retail sector, extensive supermarket networks, and early embrace of cutting-edge refrigeration technologies. The area's supremacy is driven by significant demand in the food service and retail industries, as major companies invest in energy-efficient and environmentally friendly options to comply with regulations. The rising demand for frozen and processed foods, along with swift technological progress, also enhances market expansion. The U.S. and Canada are key contributors, as advancements in intelligent refrigeration systems improve operational efficiency and minimize environmental effects.

Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market:

Executive Summary: Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways. Market Landscape: This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections. Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market Competitive Analysis: The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively. Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market Segmentation Analysis: In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution. Regional Analysis: Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography. Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion: The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

