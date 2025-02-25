2025 CanTrust Index reveals low trust among politicians and political parties but an opportunity to rebuild in the new trade crisis

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Proof Strategies CanTrust Index™, the largest annual study of trust in Canada, reveals that our political parties and politicians are failing the trust test at a critical moment in history. At the same time, Gen Z presents complex and fragile trust dynamics and needs attention as we build a strong, free, and prosperous future.

Now in its 10th year, this Canadian-led study on trust reveals how technology, political tensions, and economic uncertainty are widening generational and gender trust divides.

Despite the lowest levels of trust in politicians and political parties in a decade, fully two thirds of Canadians trust that the government plays an important role in providing services that help make Canada a better country for our citizens, soundly rejecting anti-government narratives heard elsewhere. Additionally, 65 per cent of Canadians are more likely to trust the federal government when it stands up to countries that threaten our prosperity. We are seeing this happen right now with President Trump – reflecting our longstanding national values.

Politicians and parties are mired in mistrust but there is a pathway to do better

“The performance of parties and politicians is an anchor that’s dragging down the Canadian trust story. Six in ten people say that political parties are divisive forces, the worst assessment ever in our tracking. Similarly, politicians are trusted by only 17 per cent of Canadians, mirroring the lowest score ever set in 2024,” said Bruce MacLellan, Chair of Proof Strategies Inc.

Despite the mistrust of parties and politicians, the CanTrust Index reveals an increase in trust that Canada’s electoral system is fair and that elections reflect the votes of citizens. This trust could be tenuous, as only 40 per cent trust political parties to prevent foreign interference in their own operations.

“In a world of betrayed friendships, broken rules, and polarized debates, building trust within Canada is as important as building bridges, transit and any other infrastructure,” said MacLellan. "Ironically, the existential threat from Donald Trump and the initial responses are giving parties and politicians the opportunity to work together, build Canadian prosperity and restore trust.”

Making Ottawa more trustworthy – stand up for Canada

When asked how to make the federal government more trustworthy, in addition to standing up for Canada, Canadians suggest more healthcare funding (70 per cent), more benefits and higher wages for workers (63 percent) and more housing (61 per cent) would build trust in the federal government. At the same time, notably, only 39 per cent say the feds’ trust would be improved by giving grants and subsidies to large corporations to attract investment.

Who does Gen Z trust? It’s complicated.

At first blush, the CanTrust Index reveals a troubling level of dissatisfaction and mistrust among Gen Z across the board. Just over one third of this generation (39 per cent) agree with the statement “most people can be trusted,” compared to half (47 per cent) of the general population. Making it more complicated is a gender gap among Gen Z, with 32 per cent of the cohort’s men saying, “most people can be trusted” compared to 44 per cent of Gen Z women.

Compared to other age cohorts, Gen Z are also least satisfied with their lives personally, educationally, socially and economically. But important nuances make Gen Z a complicated trust dilemma.

“Those who paint my generation with the same brush will end up with an incomplete picture, especially when it comes to the trust gap,” says Zoe Thompson, Insights, Intelligence and Measurement Analyst at Proof Strategies. “It’s not just about divisions along generational lines anymore. There is a stark gender divide within Gen Z itself in terms of trust in people and societal systems – one that requires business, government and the education system to approach us more thoughtfully as we become an increasingly influential demographic in Canada.”

Gen Z men display pro-business and technology tendencies, (43 per cent trust large corporations compared to 36 per cent of Gen Z women), AI innovation (54 per cent vs. 31 per cent), and national achievement of values like fairness (59 per cent believe Canada is living up to this value vs. 38 per cent of Gen Z women) and diversity (66 per cent vs. 51 per cent). Additionally, young men show lower trust towards traditional institutions like education (39 per cent vs. 59 per cent), and the judicial system (42 per cent vs. 54 per cent). Their disinterest in government investments and regulations on sustainability, diversity, and healthcare initiatives further underscores their rejection of traditional authority.

In contrast, Gen Z women place markedly more trust in familiar figures and long-established structures, such as scientists (71 per cent vs. Gen Z men’s 60 per cent) and educators (65 per cent vs. 50 per cent). This trust in traditional institutions also shows up in young women’s approval of increased government programs and spending, however they express a desire for these systems to better reflect diversity and fairness; the very same Canadian values most Gen Z men already believe Canada reliably upholds.

"Generational divides have always existed, but technology, global tensions, and economic uncertainty have widened the gap,” said Vanessa Eaton, President of Proof Strategies. “To build trust and remain relevant, those in positions of power and influence must actively listen and genuinely seek to understand younger generations."

Above AI looms mistrust

As the use of artificial intelligence grows, its overall level of trust is falling, presenting a stark warning for the future; nearly half of Canadians (43 per cent) think that the use of AI will make information sources less trustworthy.

When asked if they trust AI to contribute to the Canadian economy, 33 per cent of Canadians said yes, down from 39 per cent in 2018. Similarly, just 34 per cent of Canadians trust AI to improve their consumer experience despite its growing use, versus five years ago when trust levels were higher at 37 per cent.

The 2025 CanTrust Index also investigated trust levels in AI to support various sectors, revealing equally low results. Canadians are skeptical across all sectors from AI in government at 31 per cent, in financial services at 35 per cent, to healthcare at 38 per cent, and retail at 39 per cent. As each sector invests in developing applications for AI, there is clearly a need to earmark some of this to build trust.

Trust in AI is buoyed by younger Canadians, and those with higher education. Exactly half of Canadians with a university degree trust AI to contribute positively to the economy, as do 45 per cent of millennials. When it comes to personal usage, Gen Z leads the way, with 66 per cent saying they use AI regularly or occasionally for their needs.

Understanding that trust can be grown

While there is a tendency to view trust as either something you have or you don’t, the CanTrust Index reveals it is not binary. Specifically, the answers of many survey respondents frequently fell just below our trust threshold (5-7 out of the scale of 1-7) and rate various categories 4 out of 7. These people represent a large cross-section of Canada, and they trust some things and distrust others. This “trust swing vote” can be moved to trusting with positive actions and better communication, creating low-hanging opportunities for organizations, brands and leaders to win trust — or lose it through complacency.

Other notable survey findings for 2025:

Doctors remain our most trusted source of reliable information at 75 per cent.

Trust in the Bank of Canada is stable at 51 per cent (59 per cent in Quebec).

Trust in the Canadian military has increased to 61 per cent from 52 per cent in 2022.

Trust in the RCMP has increased to 57 per cent in 2025 from 48 per cent in 2022.

For the fourth year in a row, employees give their employer only a “C” grade for ability to build trust with external audiences. (People employed, including all sectors.)

Trust in the federal government’s ability to deliver affordable housing has jumped from 23 per cent in 2024 to 39 percent in 2025.

Alberta residents show the lowest trust in almost all categories, from government to businesses to various leaders, including their own Premier. In contrast, Quebec residents hold some of the highest trust in Canadian institutions and other organizations.



A decade of Made in Canada trust intelligence

For 10 years, the CanTrust Index has studied the unique qualities and distinct patterns of trust in Canada. Trust isn’t one-size-fits-all—every nation has a unique context. Proof’s made in Canada, made for Canada research tracks our nation’s political, social and economic trust trends. The CanTrust Index rejects overall hysteria and consistently finds that about half of Canadians say that “most people can be trusted.” The 2025 study was conducted January 9-18. The trust context, and politics more widely, have changed dramatically since the fall of 2024.

