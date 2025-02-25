Solis Agrosciences Secures Series A Funding from Cultivation Capital to fuel Business Growth

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Agrosciences, the trusted partner for high-quality Agtech research services, announced that it has secured Series A funding from Cultivation Capital. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s commercial growth and expand its product offerings.

"Solis is led by a seasoned management team and provides a differentiated offering in the Agtech marketplace,” said Kyle Welborn, General Partner at Cultivation Capital. "We’ve been impressed by their rapid commercial growth across a diverse customer base. Solis works side-by-side with top venture-backed startups and Big Ag clients to bring new solutions to growers."

Solis was launched to fill a need for specialized agricultural research, offering a capital-efficient option for customers to access specialized talent and infrastructure in a simple service model. The company has gained significant traction across start-ups to large multinational agriculture companies. Solis has also built a team of experienced industry scientists and expanded its offerings in plant transformation and gene editing.

"We are pleased to welcome Cultivation Capital to our strong investor syndicate," said Charlie Bolten, co-founder and CEO of Solis Agrosciences. "I’ve previously worked with Cultivation on many great companies and know that their team brings broad networks and deep experience to our business.”

In 2024, Solis strengthened its management team, secured a license to the Pairwise FulcrumTM Platform, entered the whole-genome-sequencing space through acquisition of Ferris Genomics, and dramatically boosted sales. The company operates from St Louis’ 39 North AgTech Innovation District where it has a team of over 30 colleagues providing solutions for its customers.

Solis’ major investors are Hermann Companies, Jim McKelvey’s Saloniki Investments, BioGenerator Ventures, QRM Capital, and Cultivation Capital. Additional investors include St. Louis Arch Angels, Missouri Technology Corporation, Helix Fund, CIG Spectrum, Hypha Life Sciences, and various angel investors.

With this new investment, Solis is well-positioned to continue driving innovation in Agtech and delivering solutions for its growing customer base.

About Solis Agrosciences

Solis Agrosciences is the trusted partner for high-quality Agtech research services. We generate gene-edited and transgenic crops, plant phenotype and efficacy data, end-to-end genomics sequencing services, and individually tailored research solutions for our startup and corporate customers. Solis’ highly trained and industry-experienced scientists operate in the 39 North Ag Biotech district of St. Louis, Missouri. To partner with Solis, visit solisagrosciences.com.

About Cultivation Capital

Cultivation Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, agriculture technology, and geospatial technology companies. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has invested in over 150 companies and is recognized as one of the most active early-stage investors in the United States. For more information, visit cultivationcapital.com

About Hermann Companies

Founded in 1956, Hermann Companies combines three generations of experience to make investments across a spectrum of asset classes and industries. Hermann offer a variety of capital solutions to accomplish its goal of partnering with strong, entrepreneurial teams through meaningful direct investments. Visit hermcos.com to learn more.

39 North AgTech Innovation District, St. Louis, Missouri is a vibrant innovation district cultivating the infrastructure, talent, and access to capital to facilitate agrifood tech innovation and to advance ideas from lab to market. Visit 39northstl.org to learn more.

CONTACT

news@solisagrosciences.com