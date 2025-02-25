Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients Industry Report 2025-2030 - Growing Preference for OSDFs due to Convenience and Compliance

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







How are Regulatory and Industry Trends Shaping the OSDF and Pharma Excipients Market?



The OSDF and pharma excipients market is closely regulated by global health authorities, ensuring that both the active drug and excipients meet stringent safety, efficacy, and quality standards. These regulations are driving manufacturers to invest in high-quality excipients and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to ensure compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine and the growing demand for patient-centric dosage forms are influencing the market, with a focus on developing tailored excipients and formulations that can accommodate specific patient needs, such as pediatric or geriatric populations. Sustainability is also becoming a key consideration, with companies exploring environmentally friendly excipient alternatives.



The Growth in the OSDF and Pharma Excipients Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The growth in the oral solid dosage forms and pharma excipients market is driven by several factors, including the widespread preference for OSDFs due to their convenience, stability, and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements in drug formulation and excipient development are enabling the creation of more sophisticated and effective drug delivery systems, including controlled-release and targeted therapies.

Regulatory demands for high-quality, compliant excipients are also pushing innovation in this sector. Additionally, the rise of complex drug compounds, biologics, and personalized medicine is creating new opportunities for specialized excipients. Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable and patient-centric dosage forms is further driving the development of novel excipient technologies.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Segment (Polymers, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Other Segments).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polymers segment, which is expected to reach $932.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Alcohols segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $363.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $280.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients market report include:

Abitec Corporation

AkzoNobel NV

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods PLC

Avantor Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Croda International PLC

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Ferro Corporation

FMC Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Ingredion, Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc.

J.M. Huber Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Merck KGaA

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for OSDFs Due to Convenience and Compliance

Advancements in Excipients for Improved Drug Delivery and Stability

Rising Demand for Sustained and Controlled-Release Formulations

Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine and Patient-Centric Therapies

Expanding Use of High-Functionality Excipients for Complex Formulations

Growth of the Generic Drugs Market Driving Demand for Cost-Effective Excipients

Innovations in Excipients for Biopharmaceuticals and Targeted Therapies

Increasing Investment in R&D for Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Demand for Excipients with Enhanced Solubility for Poorly Water-Soluble Drugs

