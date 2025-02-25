Boston, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Trade Coffee as the top monthly coffee subscription service for 2025, highlighting its role in connecting coffee enthusiasts with high-quality beans from top independent roasters across the U.S. The ranking reflects Trade Coffee’s commitment to fresh, small-batch coffee and its personalized approach to subscription-based coffee discovery.

Best Coffee Subscription

Trade Coffee — an online marketplace that curates specialty coffee from over 50 independent roasters, offering a rotating selection of more than 450 unique blends and single-origin coffees. Unlike most brands, Trade does not produce its own coffee. Instead, it has curated the best independent American roasters, bringing together an unmatched selection of small-batch, high-quality coffees.





The growing demand for specialty coffee subscriptions reflects a shift in consumer preferences toward fresh, locally sourced, and expertly roasted coffee. More consumers are looking beyond supermarket shelves and large chains, seeking out small-batch roasters who emphasize quality and craftsmanship. Trade Coffee’s marketplace model aligns with this trend by offering direct access to some of the country’s most respected coffee artisans.

“Trade Coffee provides an accessible way for coffee lovers to explore high-quality roasts from across the U.S. while supporting independent businesses,” said a spokesperson from Expert Consumers. “The platform’s personalized matching system and commitment to freshness set it apart, ensuring that subscribers receive coffee tailored to their tastes while experiencing a level of quality that isn’t typically found in mass-market brands.”





The growing coffee marketplace

Trade Coffee’s subscription model begins with an initial quiz that tailors recommendations to each subscriber’s taste, roast preference, and brewing method. Orders are then sourced from partner roasters, with each bag roasted to order and shipped within 24 hours. This approach ensures that customers receive coffee at peak freshness, a factor that significantly impacts flavor and overall quality.

Subscribers can choose to take the quiz and get matched to a personalized subscription based on taste preferences or can select from a list of pre-curated best-selling subscriptions. Flexible delivery options allow customers to manage their coffee delivery based on personal consumption habits, with the ability to queue up different coffees, pause, delay an order, or cancel at any time.

For consumers looking to save on shipping fees, Trade Coffee also provides prepaid subscription bundles of 3, 6, or 12 bags. Those who prefer a more flexible approach can opt for pay-per-shipment, where bags are billed individually and delivered at a chosen frequency.

The platform’s growing popularity reflects a broader movement toward specialty coffee discovery and direct-to-consumer models, which have gained traction in recent years. As more consumers prioritize freshness, quality, and ethical sourcing, services like Trade Coffee offer a practical way to explore independent roasters while maintaining convenience.

By acting as a curator rather than a traditional roaster itself, Trade has done the work to discover the best independent roasters in America, making their amazing coffee accessible to a national audience.





