CRN® Names NetAlly’s Jeff McCullough to 2025 Channel Chiefs List

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, the leader in handheld network test for wired, wireless and edge security vulnerabilities, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jeff McCullough a 2025 CRN® Channel Chief. This list recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

McCullough brings over 25 years of experience in IT channel sales and senior management, with a particular focus on enterprise sales, strategic alliances and business development. Before becoming Vice President of Sales, North America at NetAlly, he was the Global VP of Partner Sales for SolarWinds, served as VP of Partner Sales at Park Place, NetApp and Quest Software, and held various positions at HP, including VP of Channel Strategy and SMB sales. McCullough is also a founding advisory board member at Sales Community, the premier social network for global technology sales professionals.

“Since joining NetAlly, Jeff has worked tirelessly to expand our enterprise value proposition, grow top-tier partners, strengthen our managed services ecosystem, and elevate our presence across the cybersecurity market,” said Mike Parrottino, CEO at NetAlly. “Recognition from CRN as a Channel Chief further validates his leadership in the channel community and reinforces what our team and partners already know.”

From the smallest companies to the Fortune 100 and across a range of industries, network and security professionals around the world rely on NetAlly solutions to plan, deploy, validate and troubleshoot wired and wireless access networks and the devices that connect to them. With the recent addition of CyberScope, teams can now quickly discover, identify and test edge infrastructure and IoT, OT and ICS devices across wired and WiFi networks. All testing information is consolidated through NetAlly’s Link-Live, which offers powerful integrated workflows that deliver flexible drilldowns for rapid problem resolution and efficient investigations.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today’s complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope®nXG, CyberScope®, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™ and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more, visit https://netally.com and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram , or YouTube.

