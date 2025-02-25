Castellum, Inc. Announces Its GTMR Subsidiary Has Been Selected as a SCI MAC Vendor

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (“Castellum” or “CTM”), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government, announces that its Global Technology and Management Resources, Inc. (“GTMR”) subsidiary has been selected as a Special Compartmented Information Multiple Award Contract (“SCI MAC”) vendor, supporting the Intelligence Division of Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division (“NAWCAD”) . This single pool unrestricted Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (“IDIQ”) contract, which was effective as of February 21, 2025, has a ceiling of $249 Million that will be shared among the selected awardees on the SCI MAC.

Castellum/GTMR will engage with a wide range of customers across the U.S. Department of Defense , providing analytical, technical, and managerial efforts in the areas of acquisition, analysis, research and engineering, test and evaluation, logistics, training, and program management, as well as IT and Software Development Support. Castellum/GTMR will support Naval Air Systems Command (“NAVAIR”) across all aspects of the Acquisition Life Cycle of various platforms and systems, as well as intelligence and threat support to numerous research, development, test, and evaluation activities. This contract vehicle is intended to provide general contractor support services requiring access to intelligence and threat information at various classification levels to enable NAVAIR, subordinate Commands, Program Executive Offices, and subordinate Programs to execute their mission.

“Another important strategic win for our CTM Team as we continue our strong momentum to posture CTM, through our subsidiary companies of GTMR, SSI and Corvus, for vigorous and enduring organic growth. The federal government has increasingly shaped its acquisition strategy over the past few years to leverage IDIQ MAC’s and on follow Task Orders as their primary acquisition strategy, and Government Contracting companies must win an ‘invitation to a seat at the ‘table’ to be able to compete for new opportunities. This win is especially significant as we will have that all-important ‘seat at the table’ to help support one of our primary and strategic mission customers and their vital classified programs that directly impact our warfighters and their ability to ensure our national security. This is precisely where we want to be as CTM: helping to build as many essential and strategically enduring opportunities as we can to support mission-critical programs with our world-class CTM team and bring our unmatched technology services and solutions to our warfighters,” said Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum .

About Castellum, Inc. :

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - https://castellumus.com/ .

