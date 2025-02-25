TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Outlook and Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization 

 | Source: TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp.

Fourth Quarter Highlights
Fourth quarter sales grew 2.0% to $1.31 billion, driven by 6.6% improvement in Specialty Distribution
Delivered gross margin of 29.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%

Full Year Highlights
Achieved record 2024 results: sales of $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion
Completed 8 acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales
Returned $966.4 million in capital to stockholders through the repurchase of ~2.5 million shares

2025 Outlook
Anticipates full year 2025 sales between $5.05 to $5.35 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $925 million to $1.075 billion
Acquisitions continue to be top priority for deploying capital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“Our performance in 2024 was driven by consistent execution within our unique operating model and the entire TopBuild team’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence and focus on driving improvements across the business.

“Our fourth quarter results were as expected given the ongoing choppiness across the residential construction landscape. Sales improved 2.0%, driven by 6.6% growth in Specialty Distribution, while Installation was relatively flat in the quarter. We also improved adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points to 19.7%. Broad macro fundamentals continue to support long-term demand growth across our end markets. Low housing inventory, population growth and demographic shifts, as well as ongoing initiatives to reduce energy consumption, decrease utility costs, and manage emissions are tailwinds for our business.

“We have a very robust pipeline of M&A opportunities and acquisitions continue to be the highest priority for our free cash flow. In 2024 we remained disciplined around capital allocation, completing eight acquisitions which total $153.1 million in annual sales. We also returned $966.4 million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program, demonstrating our continued confidence in our outlook and ability to successfully deploy capital to generate excellent returns,” concluded Mr. Buck.

Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024     
  Reported Adjusted 
 ($ in thousands) 2024  2023   2024  2023  
 Sales$1,312,206 $1,286,074  $1,312,206 $1,286,074  
 Gross Profit $392,033  $391,116   $392,033  $391,116  
 Gross Margin 29.9%  30.4%   29.9%  30.4%  
 SG&A $174,583  $186,316   $172,896  $178,894  
 SG&A as % of Sales 13.3%  14.5%   13.2%  13.9%  
 Operating Profit $217,450  $204,800   $219,137  $212,222  
 Operating Margin 16.6%  15.9%   16.7%  16.5%  
 Net Income $150,540  $146,382   $151,262  $149,305  
 Net Income per diluted share$5.11 $4.60  $5.13 $4.69  
 EBITDA   $258,025 $251,641  
 EBITDA Margin    19.7%  19.6%  
        
 Year Ended December 31, 2024      
  Reported Adjusted 
 ($ in thousands) 2024  2023   2024  2023  
 Sales$5,329,803 $5,194,694  $5,329,803 $5,194,694  
 Gross Profit$1,624,918 $1,603,820  $1,624,918 $1,603,820  
 Gross Margin 30.5%  30.9%   30.5%  30.9%  
 SG&A$738,575 $724,995  $707,393 $703,374  
 SG&A as % of Sales 13.9%  14.0%   13.3%  13.5%  
 Operating Profit$886,343 $878,825  $917,525 $900,446  
 Operating Margin 16.6%  16.9%   17.2%  17.3%  
 Net Income$622,602 $614,254  $645,258 $626,857  
 Net Income per diluted share$20.29 $19.33  $21.03 $19.73  
 EBITDA   $1,074,595 $1,049,160  
 EBITDA Margin    20.2%  20.2%  
        

Sales Drivers
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

         
   Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
   Installation Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations 
 Sales (in millions) $789 $602 $1,312 
 Sales Drivers       
 Volume  (4.1%)  4.4%  (1.3%) 
 Price  1.5%  0.0%  0.9% 
 M&A  2.3%  2.2%  2.4% 
 Total Sales Change  (0.2%)  6.6%  2.0% 
         
         
   Year Ended December 31, 2024 
   Installation Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations 
 Sales (in millions) $3,295 $2,341 $5,330 
 Sales Drivers       
 Volume  (0.6%)  1.0%  (0.7%) 
 Price  1.3%  0.9%  1.1% 
 M&A  3.1%  1.3%  2.5% 
 Dispositions  (0.5%)    (0.3%) 
 Total Sales Change  3.3%  3.2%  2.6% 
         

Segment Profitability        
(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

        
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 
 ($ in thousands)Installation Specialty Distribution Installation Specialty Distribution 
 Operating Profit$149,445 $90,569 $649,162 $352,431 
 Change(0.4%) 8.7% 0.7% 6.5% 
 Operating Margin19.0% 15.0% 19.7% 15.1% 
 Adj. Operating Profit$149,537 $91,160 $649,618 $352,480 
 Change(0.3%) 9.4% 0.4% 6.4% 
 Adj. Operating Margin19.0% 15.1% 19.7% 15.1% 
 Adj. EBITDA$169,009 $106,674 $725,824 $414,182 
 Change0.1% 7.9% 1.2% 5.6% 
 Adj. EBITDA Margin21.4% 17.7% 22.0% 17.7% 
        

Capital Allocation
2024 Acquisitions

   
CompanyAnnual SalesMonth Closed
($ in millions)
Brabble Insulation (I)$5.2February
Morris Black & Sons (I) 3.8March
Pest Control Insulation (D) 25.4March
Green Space Insulation (I) 6.0April
Insulation Works (I) 28.0May
Texas Insulation (I) 38.9May
Shannon Global Energy Solutions (D) 10.8December
Metro Supply Company (D) 35.0December
Total$ 153.1 
I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution  
   

Share Repurchases
During the fourth quarter, TopBuild repurchased 134,872 shares totaling $47.2 million. For the full year, the Company repurchased 2.5 million shares for a total of $966.4 million.

New Share Repurchase Authorization
TopBuild announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $188.1 million remaining from the prior authorization (as of December 31, 2024), bringing total availability for share repurchases to $1.2 billion. The authorization reflects the continued confidence of management and the Board in TopBuild’s long-term strategy and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

2025 Outlook1
TopBuild provided its full year outlook which assumes ongoing choppiness in the residential new construction market throughout 2025. The Company noted that its 2025 guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.

   
$ in millions  
2025 OutlookLowHigh
Sales$5,050$5,350
Adjusted EBITDA$925$1,075


  
2025 Assumptions 
Residential SalesMid-single digit decline
Commercial/Industrial SalesLow-single digit growth
Interest Expense$49 - $55 million
Capital Expenditures1.5 - 2.0% of sales
Tax Rate25 - 27%
  

1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 190 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

PI Aquino        
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
              
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,  
  2024
 2023 2024
 2023 
Net sales $1,312,206  $1,286,074  $5,329,803  $5,194,694  
Cost of sales  920,173   894,958   3,704,885   3,590,874  
Gross profit  392,033   391,116   1,624,918   1,603,820  
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense  174,583   186,316   738,575   724,995  
Operating profit  217,450   204,800   886,343   878,825  
              
Other income (expense), net:             
Interest expense  (17,280)  (19,187)  (73,092)  (74,614) 
Other, net  2,551   8,729   27,537   21,272  
Other expense, net  (14,729)  (10,458)  (45,555)  (53,342) 
Income before income taxes  202,721   194,342   840,788   825,483  
              
Income tax expense  (52,181)  (47,960)  (218,186)  (211,229) 
Net income $150,540  $146,382  $622,602  $614,254  
              
Net income per common share:             
Basic $5.13  $4.63  $20.41  $19.44  
Diluted $5.11  $4.60  $20.29  $19.33  
              
Weighted average shares outstanding:             
Basic  29,319,538   31,623,506   30,504,064   31,597,508  
Diluted  29,485,271   31,805,569   30,679,660   31,776,901  
              


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2024
 2023 2024
 2023
Net income $150,540  $146,382 $622,602  $614,254
Other comprehensive (loss) income:            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (11,076)  4,227  (14,541)  7,255
Comprehensive income $139,464  $150,609 $608,061  $621,509
             



TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
  As of December 31,  
  2024 2023  
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $400,318 $848,565  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $18,541 at December 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023  751,612  799,009  
Inventories  406,662  364,731  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  40,382  36,939  
Total current assets  1,598,974  2,049,244  
         
Right of use assets  189,146  204,629  
Property and equipment, net  266,992  264,487  
Goodwill  2,112,259  2,042,568  
Other intangible assets, net  557,689  591,058  
Other assets  10,366  10,865  
Total assets $4,735,426 $5,162,851  
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $456,446 $469,585  
Current portion of long-term debt  48,750  47,039  
Accrued liabilities  191,786  187,217  
Short-term operating lease liabilities  68,713  65,780  
Short-term finance lease liabilities  1,487  1,917  
Total current liabilities  767,182  771,538  
         
Long-term debt  1,327,159  1,373,028  
Deferred tax liabilities, net  240,343  243,930  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  57,700  58,783  
Long-term operating lease liabilities  129,360  146,213  
Long-term finance lease liabilities  2,618  4,150  
Other liabilities  1,446  1,554  
Total liabilities  2,525,808  2,599,196  
         
EQUITY  2,209,618  2,563,655  
Total liabilities and equity $4,735,426 $5,162,851  
         
  As of December 31,   
  2024 2023  
Other Financial Data        
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $701,828 $694,155  
Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $5,409,852 $5,258,974  
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  13.0%13.2% 
         
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
        
  Year Ended December 31,  
  2024
 2023
 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:               
Net income $622,602  $614,254  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization  140,491   132,878  
Share-based compensation  16,579   15,838  
Loss on sale of assets  1,014   2,349  
Amortization of debt issuance costs  2,881   2,881  
Provision for bad debt expense  15,742   6,481  
Provision for inventory obsolescence  7,586   4,794  
Deferred income taxes, net  (3,462)  (7,476) 
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:       
Receivables, net  56,017   20,812  
Inventories  (41,723)  74,529  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (3,143)  (2,598) 
Accounts payable  (30,420)  (8,867) 
Accrued liabilities  (5,816)  (4,444) 
Other, net  (2,322)  (2,022) 
Net cash provided by operating activities  776,026   849,409  
        
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:       
Purchases of property and equipment  (69,349)  (63,998) 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (136,767)  (149,154) 
Proceeds from sale of assets  2,593   14,982  
Net cash used in investing activities  (203,523)  (198,170) 
        
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:       
Repayment of long-term debt  (47,039)  (40,138) 
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (6,107)  (6,528) 
Exercise of stock options  3,226   3,130  
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (966,352)    
Payment of contingent consideration     (300) 
Net cash used in financing activities  (1,016,272)  (43,836) 
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  (4,478)  1,093  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (448,247)  608,496  
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period  848,565   240,069  
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $400,318  $848,565  
        
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:       
Interest$69,975  $71,463  
Income taxes  219,484   220,773  
        
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:       
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $50,502  $56,255  
Accruals for property and equipment  1,023   912  
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock  9,444     
        



TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                      
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,      
  2024  2023 Change  2024 2023  Change  
Installation                     
Sales $788,554  $790,414  (0.2)% $3,294,630  $3,188,232   3.3%
                      
Operating profit, as reported $149,445  $149,999    $649,162  $644,392     
Operating margin, as reported  19.0%  19.0%    19.7%  20.2%    
                      
Rationalization charges     41        1,923     
Acquisition related costs  92   11     456   527     
Operating profit, as adjusted $149,537  $150,051    $649,618  $646,842     
Operating margin, as adjusted  19.0%  19.0%    19.7%  20.3%    
                      
Share-based compensation  258   372     976   1,496     
Depreciation and amortization  19,214   18,422     75,230   69,123     
EBITDA, as adjusted $169,009  $168,845  0.1% $725,824  $717,461   1.2%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  21.4%  21.4%    22.0%  22.5%    
                      
Specialty Distribution                     
Sales $601,830  $564,468  6.6% $2,340,837  $2,268,339   3.2%
                      
Operating profit, as reported $90,569  $83,355    $352,431  $330,938     
Operating margin, as reported  15.0%  14.8%    15.1%  14.6%    
                      
Rationalization charges  80        (476)       
Acquisition related costs  511        525   350     
Operating profit, as adjusted $91,160  $83,355    $352,480  $331,288     
Operating margin, as adjusted  15.1%  14.8%    15.1%  14.6%    
                      
Share-based compensation  358   298     1,545   1,286     
Depreciation and amortization  15,156   15,193     60,157   59,607     
EBITDA, as adjusted $106,674  $98,846  7.9% $414,182  $392,181   5.6%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  17.7%  17.5%    17.7%  17.3%    
                      



TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                     
  Three Months Ended December 31,      Year Ended December 31,     
  2024 2023
  Change  2024
 2023
  Change 
Total net sales                    
Sales before eliminations $1,390,384  $1,354,882      $5,635,467  $5,456,571     
Intercompany eliminations  (78,178)  (68,808)      (305,664)  (261,877)    
Net sales after eliminations $1,312,206  $1,286,074   2.0% $5,329,803  $5,194,694   2.6%
                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments $240,014  $233,354      $1,001,593  $975,330     
General corporate expense, net  (9,807)  (16,787)      (65,416)  (52,067)    
Intercompany eliminations  (12,757)  (11,767)      (49,834)  (44,438)    
Operating profit, as reported $217,450  $204,800      $886,343  $878,825     
Operating margin, as reported  16.6%  15.9%      16.6%  16.9%    
                     
Rationalization charges  80   41       73   1,923     
Acquisition related costs †  1,607   7,381       8,109   19,698     
Acquisition termination fee            23,000        
Operating profit, as adjusted $219,137  $212,222      $917,525  $900,446     
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.7%  16.5%      17.2%  17.3%    
                     
Share-based compensation  3,174   4,757       16,579   15,836     
Depreciation and amortization  35,714   34,662       140,491   132,878     
EBITDA, as adjusted $258,025  $251,641   2.5% $1,074,595  $1,049,160   2.4%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  19.7%  19.6%      20.2%  20.2%    
                     
Sales change period over period  26,132          135,109        
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  6,384          25,435        
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  24.4%         18.8%       
                     
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
                     



TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
              
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,  
  2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
 
Net sales             
Same branch:             
Installation $769,980  $790,414  $3,194,945  $3,172,854  
Specialty Distribution  589,392   564,468   2,310,659   2,268,339  
Eliminations  (78,178)  (68,808)  (305,664)  (261,877) 
Total same branch $1,281,194  $1,286,074  $5,199,940  $5,179,316  
              
Acquisitions (a):             
Installation $18,574  $  $99,685  $  
Specialty Distribution  12,438      30,178     
Total acquisitions $31,012  $  $129,863  $  
              
Dispositions (b):             
Installation $  $  $  $15,378  
Total dispositions $  $  $  $15,378  
Total net sales $1,312,206  $1,286,074  $5,329,803  $5,194,694  
              
EBITDA, as adjusted             
Same branch $253,145  $251,641  $1,054,680  $1,046,120  
Acquisitions (a)  4,880      19,915     
Dispositions (b)           3,040  
Total $258,025  $251,641  $1,074,595  $1,049,160  
              
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales             
Same branch (c)  19.8 %    20.3 %   
Acquisitions (d)  15.7 %    15.3 %   
Total (e)  19.7 % 19.6 %20.2 % 20.2 %
              
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales             
Same branch (f)  NM      41.5 %   
Acquisitions (d)  15.7 %    15.3 %   
Total (g)  24.4 %    18.8 %   
              
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch
(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not Meaningful
              



TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
              
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,  
  2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
 
Gross Profit Reconciliation             
              
Net sales $1,312,206  $1,286,074  $5,329,803  $5,194,694  
              
Gross profit, as reported $392,033  $391,116  $1,624,918  $1,603,820  
Acquisition related costs             
Gross profit, as adjusted $392,033  $391,116  $1,624,918  $1,603,820  
              
Gross margin, as reported  29.9  30.4  30.5  30.9 
Gross margin, as adjusted  29.9%  30.4  30.5  30.9 
              
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation             
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $174,583  $186,316  $738,575  $724,995  
              
Rationalization charges  80   41   73   1,923  
Acquisition related costs  1,607   7,381   8,109   19,698  
Acquisition termination fee        23,000     
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $172,896  $178,894  $707,393  $703,374  
              
Operating Profit Reconciliation             
              
Operating profit, as reported $217,450  $204,800  $886,343  $878,825  
              
Rationalization charges  80   41   73   1,923  
Acquisition related costs  1,607   7,381   8,109   19,698  
Acquisition termination fee        23,000     
Operating profit, as adjusted $219,137  $212,222  $917,525  $900,446  
              
Operating margin, as reported  16.6 15.9  16.6  16.9 
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.7 16.5  17.2%  17.3 
              
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation             
              
Income before income taxes, as reported $202,721  $194,342  $840,788  $825,483  
              
Rationalization charges  80   41   73   1,923  
Acquisition related costs  1,607   7,381   8,109   19,698  
Acquisition termination fee        23,000     
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  204,408   201,764   871,970   847,104  
              
Tax rate at 26.0%  (53,146)  (52,459)  (226,712)  (220,247) 
Income, as adjusted $151,262  $149,305  $645,258  $626,857  
              
Income per common share, as adjusted $5.13  $4.69  $21.03  $19.73  
              
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  29,485,271   31,805,569   30,679,660   31,776,901  
              



TopBuild Corp.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2024 2023 2024 2023
Net income, as reported $150,540 $146,382 $622,602 $614,254
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net  14,729  10,458  45,555  53,342
Income tax expense  52,181  47,960  218,186  211,229
Depreciation and amortization  35,714  34,662  140,491  132,878
Share-based compensation  3,174  4,757  16,579  15,836
Rationalization charges  80  41  73  1,923
Acquisition related costs  1,607  7,381  8,109  19,698
Acquisition termination fee      23,000  
EBITDA, as adjusted $258,025 $251,641 $1,074,595 $1,049,160
             
Proforma acquisition EBITDA (a)        11,395   
Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted       $1,085,990   
             
(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2024.
             



TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2024 Year Ended
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 December 31, 2024
Net sales$1,278,717 $1,365,612 $1,373,268 $1,312,206 $5,329,803
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 35,308  22,616  13,363  8,762  80,049
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,314,025 $1,388,228 $1,386,631 $1,320,968 $5,409,852
               
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
               



TopBuild Corp.
2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
       
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 
  Low  High 
Estimated net income, as reported$519.0 $640.0 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net 55.0  49.0 
Income tax expense 182.0  225.0 
Depreciation and amortization 148.0  143.0 
Share-based compensation 20.0  17.0 
Acquisition related costs & rationalization charges 1.0  1.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$925.0 $1,075.0 
       

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Contact Data