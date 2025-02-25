Macerich To Present at Citi’s 2025 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) announced today that Jack Hsieh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Swanstrom, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, will participate in a round table presentation at Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:30 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, investing.macerich.com, and a replay will be available at the same location.

About Macerich



Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 43 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 40 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

