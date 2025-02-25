Voyager Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston, including a fireside chat at 1:50 p.m. ET on March 3, 2025

Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston, including a fireside chat at 1:50 p.m. ET on March 3, 2025 Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum, including a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET on March 19, 2025

Webcasts of the presentations will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts

Trista Morrison, NACD.DC, tmorrison@vygr.com

Investors: Mike Hencke, mhencke@kendallir.com

Media: Brooke Shenkin, brooke@scientpr.com