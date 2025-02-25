OTC Markets Group Welcomes PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC (LSE: PINE; OTCQX: PINWF), a cloud-based dealer management software provider, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PINWF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Bill Berman, CEO of Pinewood Technologies Group, commented:

“We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which offers investors in the U.S. the opportunity to purchase shares in Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ more easily. As the first fully integrated secure cloud-based ecosystem operating in 21 countries and partnering with more than 50 manufacturers, Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ is uniquely positioned to offer real-time solutions to real world retail problems. The Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ platform gives dealers and OEMs alike the ability to drive growth and unlock greater profits while operating securely in our fully connected environment.

“With the global market for Dealer Management Software solutions fragmented, the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ platform capitalizes on the universal need for clarity between customer, dealer and manufacturer. Strengthened by our partnership with Lithia, one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the U.S., we believe Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ is a compelling investment proposition that will continue to deliver significant value for shareholders.”

About PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC (Trading as Pinewood.AI)

First established in 1981, Pinewood.AI (Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™) is a leading pure-play cloud-based business, providing innovative solutions to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide full end-to-end secure cloud-based software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. Headquartered in the UK, Pinewood.AI has a team of over 200 people serving over 30,000 global users across 21 countries and long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com