Plug Power’s Louisiana Hydrogen Plant Set for First Quarter Operations with Robust Safety Standards

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has confirmed that its new 15-ton-per-day (TPD) hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana is on schedule as previously announced for operations in the first quarter, now entering the final commissioning phase. Operated by Hidrogenii—a 50/50 joint venture between Plug Power and Olin Corporation—the facility utilizes Olin’s by-product hydrogen from chlorine production. Once fully operational, the plant will play a key role in expanding Plug’s North American hydrogen network.

On-Time Progress with a Strong Safety Focus

The project’s steady progress is complemented by a strong safety record, with the facility achieving over 412,000 safe working hours and zero recordable injuries. This milestone reflects disciplined adherence to rigorous process safety management (PSM) standards and thorough job safety analyses (JSA), ensuring that all high-risk activities—from crane lifts and high-voltage installations to vessel purging and high-pressure pneumatic testing—are executed safely.

“Our team has executed hundreds of high-risk tasks without a single incident,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh.

Essential Dry-Out Process

A critical dry-out process is underway to remove moisture and impurities from the plant’s piping, vessels, and mechanical systems. This essential step ensures the production of high-purity hydrogen by preventing potential issues such as corrosion, freezing, and inefficiencies in fuel cell performance. The process employs advanced pressure regulation and moisture control techniques, with durations varying from several days to a few weeks depending on the section.

Expanding Capacity and Strengthening the Network

Upon completion, the Louisiana plant will add an additional 15 TPD of liquid hydrogen, increasing Plug’s total production capacity to 39 TPD. This expansion is designed to support growing demand from key partners, including Amazon and Walmart, and further Plug’s strategy of delivering vertically integrated hydrogen solutions. Drawing on operational insights from its Woodbine, Georgia facility, the plant is set for continuous 24/7 operation, enhancing production efficiency and energy independence.

With operations on track for the first quarter as previously announced and a commitment to robust safety measures, the Louisiana hydrogen plant marks an important step in advancing Plug Power’s efforts to build a reliable and sustainable hydrogen network across North America.

About Plug Power

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants for commercial operation. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

