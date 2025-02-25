Electric Toothbrush Market Research Report 2025-2033: Revenues Worldwide to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2033 - Smart Electric Toothbrushes Revolutionizing Oral Care with Real-Time Monitoring and AI-Driven Insights

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis by Technology (Rotational, Vibrational), Bristle Type (Soft Bristles, Nanometer Bristles), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Adults, Children), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric toothbrush market size reached USD 3.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.86% during 2025-2033. The growing dental health issues among the masses, technological advancements in brush features, endorsements from dental professionals and a shift towards smart, personalized oral care solutions are some of the key factors bolstering the market growth.



The increasing prevalence of oral and tooth-related ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy dietary patterns, including consumption of sugar-rich foods, alcohol and tobacco, have enhanced the occurrence of cavities and other dental problems, thereby increasing the demand for oral care products, such as the electric toothbrush. In line with this, product manufacturers are using innovative silicon-based soft bristles that do not cause irritation and minimize the pain caused while brushing sensitive areas of oral cavities.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of smart electric toothbrushes with innovative pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminding capability, bluetooth connectivity and real-time data transfer to smartphones for constant monitoring, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and easy product availability through online retail channels, are expected to drive the market further.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric toothbrush market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Technology

  • Rotational
  • Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type

  • Soft Bristles
  • Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

Breakup by End User

  • Adults
  • Children

Breakup by Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Conair Corporation (Jarden)
  • Den-Mat Holdings LLC
  • Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
  • FOREO
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Lion Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Procter & Gamble Company

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages146
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$4.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

