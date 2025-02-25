Electric Toothbrush Market Research Report 2025-2033: Revenues Worldwide to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2033 - Smart Electric Toothbrushes Revolutionizing Oral Care with Real-Time Monitoring and AI-Driven Insights

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis by Technology (Rotational, Vibrational), Bristle Type (Soft Bristles, Nanometer Bristles), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Adults, Children), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric toothbrush market size reached USD 3.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.86% during 2025-2033. The growing dental health issues among the masses, technological advancements in brush features, endorsements from dental professionals and a shift towards smart, personalized oral care solutions are some of the key factors bolstering the market growth.







The increasing prevalence of oral and tooth-related ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy dietary patterns, including consumption of sugar-rich foods, alcohol and tobacco, have enhanced the occurrence of cavities and other dental problems, thereby increasing the demand for oral care products, such as the electric toothbrush. In line with this, product manufacturers are using innovative silicon-based soft bristles that do not cause irritation and minimize the pain caused while brushing sensitive areas of oral cavities.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of smart electric toothbrushes with innovative pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminding capability, bluetooth connectivity and real-time data transfer to smartphones for constant monitoring, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and easy product availability through online retail channels, are expected to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric toothbrush market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.



Breakup by Technology

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User

Adults

Children

Breakup by Region

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Conair Corporation (Jarden)

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lion Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Company

Key Attributes

No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

