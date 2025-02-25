Historic Carnegie Hall Wedding Venue Renamed “Belle Vie,” Preserving Legacy While Embracing a Beautiful New Chapter

INGERSOLL, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that pays tribute to the past while celebrating the future, the iconic Carnegie Hall in Ingersoll is officially rebranding as Belle Vie. Built in 1908 as the Ingersoll Carnegie Public Library, the landmark venue has evolved into a premier space for weddings and special events. The new name captures the team’s mission: to give couples a beautiful, stress-free start to married life.

Belle Vie—French for “Beautiful Life”—was chosen to reflect the venue’s ongoing commitment to helping couples craft memorable experiences without the logistical headaches. Although the company name has changed, the main dining room indoors will continue to be affectionately known as Carnegie Hall out of respect for the building’s storied history and its distinctive “CH” monograms throughout the architecture.

“Weddings mark the beginning of a couple’s new life together,” says Brandon Phoenix, Owner of Belle Vie. “We wanted our name to celebrate that sense of joy and possibility. ‘Belle Vie’ expresses exactly what we strive to provide—an unforgettable day that ushers in a truly beautiful life.”

Located in the heart of Oxford County, Belle Vie weaves together the venue’s classic architecture with modern amenities that couples expect—such as state-of-the-art audio-visual systems and fully accessible facilities. Couples can choose from all-inclusive wedding packages or customize each detail with a comprehensive suite of à la carte services. This combination of convenience and personalization sets Belle Vie apart among wedding venues in southwestern Ontario.

“Planning a wedding can be time-consuming,” notes Tammy Witzke, Wedding & Events Consultant at Belle Vie. “By offering both all-inclusive options and a range of customizable services, we allow couples to focus on celebrating their love rather than juggling endless logistics.”

Though the venue’s name is changing, the dedication and passion of its long-term staff remain the same. Each team member brings over 10 years of experience to help couples enjoy a seamless and delightful planning process—whether they’re hosting an intimate gathering or a large-scale celebration.

About Belle Vie

Formerly known as Carnegie Hall, Belle Vie is a historic wedding and event venue in Ingersoll, Ontario, serving the greater Oxford County and London regions. Housed in an early 20th-century architectural gem, Belle Vie marries timeless elegance with modern convenience to create unforgettable moments for couples and their guests. The venue offers flexible packages, trusted vendor partnerships, and a dedicated team ready to bring any vision to life.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Tammy Witzke

Brand Management

Belle Vie

Phone: 519-608-1032

Email: tammy.w@bellevieweddings.com

Website: http://bellevieweddings.com/