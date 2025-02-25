Insights Into Brazil's Generic Drug Market 2025-2033: Drug Patent Expiries, Lower Costs, Government Support and Increasing Consumer Confidence Driving Growth at 6.43% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Forecast and Opportunity 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil generic drug market size reached USD 22.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 39.3 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.43% during 2025-2033. The Brazil market is primarily driven by growing government support, cost-effectiveness appealing to diverse economic demographics, a growing aging population with escalating healthcare needs, and substantial pharmaceutical investments enhancing local production.







Since the introduction of generic drugs in 2001, Brazil's pharmaceutical industry has undergone a transformation. Generic drugs have been continuously gaining market share and currently account for a significant share of the total pharmaceutical market in Brazil. According to estimates, around BRL 2 Billion worth of branded drugs are expected to lose patent protection during the next five years. The high potential of generic drugs is also driven by the fact that despite strong growth in recent years, the penetration of generics still remains low compared to mature markets such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, etc. These factors along with a rising ageing population, increasing prevalence of life style diseases and the significant cost savings achieved from the use of generic drugs are expected to drive this market in the coming years.



This report represents an in-depth analysis on the historical, current and future trends in the generic drug market in Brazil. This research report serves as an exceptional tool to understand the drivers, sales trends, volume trends, market structure, competitive landscape, regulations, key players, manufacturing and the outlook of generic drugs in Brazil. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who want to gain an insight into the market for generic drugs in Brazil.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $39.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Brazil

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Brazil Generic Drug Market - Introduction

4.1 What are Generic Drugs?

4.2 Classification of Generic Drugs



5 Why is the Brazil Generic Drug Market So Lucrative

5.1 Drug Patent Expiries

5.2 Lower Costs

5.3 Government Support

5.4 Increasing Consumer Confidence

5.5 Increasing Access to Generic Drugs

5.6 High Growth Potential for Biosimilar Drugs



6 Global Generic Drug Market

6.1 Generic Drug Market Performance

6.1.1 Value Trends

6.1.2 Volume Trends

6.2 Market Breakup by Country

6.3 Most Prescribed Generic and Branded Drugs

6.4 Market Forecast



7 Brazil Generic Drug Market

7.1 Brazil Pharmaceutical Market Performance

7.1.1 Value Trends

7.1.2 Volume Trends

7.1.3 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.4 Market Forecast

7.2 Brazil Generic Drug Market Performance

7.2.1 Value Trends

7.2.2 Volume Trends

7.2.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.2.4 Market Forecast



8 Brazil Generic Drug Industry: SWOT Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Strengths

8.3 Weaknesses

8.4 Opportunities

8.5 Threats



9 Brazil Generic Drug Industry: Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Research and Development

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Marketing

9.4 Distribution

9.5 Pricing



10 Pricing Mechanism and Profit Margins at Various Levels of the Supply Chain



11 Brazil Generic Drug Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Competitive Structure

12.2 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Market Share of Key Players

12.3 Distribution Channels



13 Government Policy



14 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Key Success Factors



15 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Road Blocks



16 Generic Drug Manufacturing Process

16.1 Manufacturing Process

16.2 Raw Material Requirements

16.3 Raw Materials Pictures

16.4 Land and Construction Requirements

16.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

16.6 Machinery Pictures

16.7 Plant Layout

16.8 Packaging Requirements

16.9 Utility Requirements

16.10 Manpower Requirements



17 Brazil Generic Drug Market: Key Company Profiles



