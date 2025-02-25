BFSI Security - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of 38 Major Players, Including Cisco Systems, EMC Corporation, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation & More

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BFSI Security - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for BFSI Security was valued at US$97.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$199.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the BFSI security market is driven by several key factors, including the rising frequency of cyberattacks, regulatory demands, technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of digital financial services. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the BFSI sector faces heightened risk from ransomware, phishing, identity theft, and malware attacks that specifically target financial systems. This escalating threat landscape has compelled BFSI institutions to prioritize security investments to safeguard their infrastructure and data, thereby fueling demand for advanced security solutions. Additionally, compliance with stringent regulatory standards around data protection and financial transparency has created a market need for specialized security services and technologies, such as data encryption, multifactor authentication, and advanced monitoring systems.

Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, are also shaping BFSI security strategies, as these innovations enhance real-time threat detection, automate risk analysis, and streamline identity verification processes. With the rapid growth of digital banking, mobile payments, and online financial services, there is an increasing reliance on cloud security, endpoint protection, and robust data protection measures to address the expanded attack surface. Furthermore, as customers become more aware of privacy and security issues, they expect BFSI institutions to provide secure and trustworthy digital experiences. These factors, combined with the evolving cyber threat landscape and regulatory pressures, drive continuous growth in the BFSI security market, with institutions striving to adopt comprehensive, proactive, and compliant security solutions that protect both their infrastructure and their customers.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the BFSI Security market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Information Security, Physical Security); End-Use (Banks, Insurance Companies, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Information Security segment, which is expected to reach US$131.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.4%. The Physical Security segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $24.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.6% CAGR to reach $48.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, EMC Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global BFSI Security Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 38 major companies featured in this BFSI Security market report include:

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

EMC Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Mcafee, Inc. (Intel Security Group)

Sophos Group PLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $199.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

BFSI Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Growth in BFSI Security Market

Increasing Focus on Data Privacy and Compliance Fuels Demand for Advanced Security Solutions

Here`s How AI and Machine Learning Enhance Threat Detection in BFSI Security

Growing Adoption of Cloud Services in BFSI Expands Need for Robust Cloud Security Measures

Rising Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Incident Response Supports Security Infrastructure

Increasing Use of Multi-Factor Authentication Enhances Access Control in Financial Services

Here`s How Data Encryption Solutions Improve Security of Sensitive Financial Information

Focus on Reducing Fraud Drives Demand for Behavioral Analytics in BFSI Security

Advancements in Biometric Authentication Improve Security in Banking and Financial Transactions

Growing Need for Secure Mobile Banking Fuels Demand for Mobile Security Solutions

Increasing Use of Blockchain Technology Enhances Data Integrity and Reduces Fraud

Focus on Network Security and Endpoint Protection Drives Demand for Integrated Security Solutions

Rising Investments in Zero-Trust Security Frameworks Bolster Defense Against Insider Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hid48

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment