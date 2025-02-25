Alden Greenhouse Joins Electra Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alden Greenhouse to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Greenhouse is currently the Vice-President, Critical & Strategic Minerals for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a leading Canadian mining company with global operations.

“We are delighted to welcome Alden to Electra’s Board of Directors,” said John Pollesel, Electra Chair. “His extensive experience in critical and strategic minerals, coupled with his strong financial acumen and deep understanding of the mining sector, will be invaluable as we advance our mission to build a sustainable and secure supply chain for battery materials in North America.”

Mr. Greenhouse’s appointment reflects Electra’s ongoing commitment to building a dynamic board of seasoned leaders whose diverse expertise is key to driving the Company’s strategic growth.

“I am honoured to join Electra’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the critical minerals sector,” said Alden Greenhouse. “Diversifying the supply chain and building resources in North America are essential to reducing reliance on foreign sources and enhancing supply chain security. Electra’s commitment to sustainable practices and developing a domestic battery materials supply chain positions it as a leader in addressing these challenges. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s vision and efforts to create long-term value for stakeholders.”

In his current role, Mr. Greenhouse oversees Agnico Eagle’s initiatives related to critical and strategic minerals. Since joining Agnico Eagle in 2013, Mr. Greenhouse has held several leadership positions, including Vice-President, Strategic Development, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Business Strategy, and Vice-President, Business Strategy. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle, Mr. Greenhouse served as CFO of a junior mining company and gained extensive experience in financial markets through his work at RBC Capital Markets on the fixed income and currency trading floor.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance (London School of Economics and Political Science, UK) and an Honours Bachelor of Commerce (McMaster University). He also holds designations as a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) (Institute of Management Accountants – USA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) (CFA Institute).

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a leader in advancing North America’s critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Currently focused on developing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. In addition to establishing the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra’s strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling. Growth projects include integrating black mass recycling at its existing refining complex, evaluating opportunities for cobalt production in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential in North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

Contact

Heather Smiles

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Electra Battery Materials

info@ElectraBMC.com

1.416.900.3891

