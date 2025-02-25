Fujifilm Awarded Exclusive Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Contract for its Surgical C-Arm Systems

Lexington, MA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a second, four-year contract for its innovative surgical C-arm systems by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Under the contract, Fujifilm will outfit multiple U.S. military medical treatment facilities for the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines with the company’s Persona C mobile fluoroscopy system, an advanced surgical C-arm designed for imaging across a broad range of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

In December 2021, the company was awarded its first four-year from the U.S. Army and Defense Logistics Agency to deploy its surgical C-arm technology at multiple medical treatment facilities. The first C-arm system delivery and installation under the new contract is slated to begin in early Q1 of 2025, followed by additional installations throughout the next four years.

“Fujifilm is honored yet again to receive a multi-year federal award from the DLA, as it underscores the level of trust military officials place in our advanced technologies to treat our nation’s service men and women,” said Lou Cavallaro, Sr. Director, Federal Government Business group, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “This esteemed achievement speaks volumes about Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to developing high quality diagnostic imaging solutions to improve patient outcomes.”

Fujifilm’s contract award valued more than $10 million was granted after a detailed evaluation of and comparison against numerous competitive C-arm technologies. Following a comprehensive assessment of each manufacturer’s system technology, functionality, adaptability, service support infrastructure and cybersecurity compliance, Fujifilm was selected as the singular vendor that best met or exceeded the U.S. Military’s exacting standards and demanding criteria.

Fujifilm has been awarded grants by various branches of the U.S. Federal Government. This latest contract follows Fujifilm's announcement that its ASPIRE Cristalle Acquisition Workflow System (AWS), the workstation that is used in conjunction with the company’s 3D mammography system, has been granted a Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Authority to Operate (ATO) on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks. In November 2023, the DoD granted Fujifilm authority to operate Synapse® 7x – the company’s next-generation enterprise imaging platform – on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks.

Learn more about Fujifilm’s surgical c-arms by clicking here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.