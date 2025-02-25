$150+ Bn Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Insights 2024-2029: Growing Attention Towards Technology Adoption, Increasing Drug Approvals by Emerging, Small & Medium-Sized Companies

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 84.01 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 150.04 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.15%.

The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market report consists of exclusive data on 45 vendors. The market is highly competitive. There are several leading, growing, and emerging market players are present across the global market. Some emerging players compete against large and small medium-sized market players.

Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza, Samsung Biologics, AbbVie, Catalent, Emergent BioSolution, FUJIFILM, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, and Wuxi Biologics are leading companies that accounted for major market share in the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. These vendors are continuously focusing on expanding their biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing services that meet clients' requirements, international regulations, and increase the efficiency of their product, strengthen their market position.

North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. The market dominance of these regions can be attributed to the high concentration of biopharma companies, the growing trend of outsourcing biopharma contract manufacturing due to cost and regulatory compliance considerations, and the presence of several leading market players.

In North America, numerous biopharma companies are actively involved in developing novel biologics. Significant investments in research and development aimed at strengthening pipelines for chronic autoimmune diseases are expected to drive the launch of new therapeutics in the region. The increasing number of approvals for novel therapeutics is creating valuable opportunities for market growth in North America.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Attention Towards Technology Adoption



Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are shifting towards innovative and more advanced manufacturing technologies, such as robotics, automation, and continuous manufacturing. The Manufacturing Dive article (2024) reported that contract manufacturers seek to optimize manufacturing processes to meet demand for combat record-high drug shortages and new and complex drugs.

Where Continuous Manufacturing technology become more popular among CMOs. In this technology, input materials are continuously fed into production and transformed, and processed output materials are continuously removed. Automation is a rapidly growing trend among CMOs that delivers more consistency, and precision and minimizes human error. Currently, automation, process control systems, and advanced robotics, that becoming popular to enable continued monitoring and optimization of bioprocesses, to improve product quality and lead to higher yield.



Attention Towards Specialized Capabilities and Services



In the biopharmaceutical industry, research and development, clinical trials, product approvals, and new products in the market have become more and more complex, the biopharma companies seeking more diverse, experienced, and well-established contract manufacturers. However, in recent days, with the growing attention toward more niche and care-demanding therapeutic areas, now biopharma companies looking for more specialized services and capabilities in CMOs.

As the biopharmaceutical industry experiences huge competition and challenges from regulatory bodies, biopharma companies looking for CMOs who are experts in specific or single areas. This factor creates opportunities for small and emerging specialized CMOs that can offer tailored solutions and services to meet the unique requirements of biopharma companies.



Increasing Drug Approvals by Emerging, Small & Medium-Sized Biopharma Companies



Small & Medium pharma biotech companies are the most potential clients for CMOs/CDMOs as these entities face several issues in the development and manufacturing of their drugs. New and often small-sized to mid-sized biotech companies are seeking contract manufacturing companies to introduce their products due to a lack of resources and associated capabilities to invest in manufacturing facilities of their own.

In the past few years, small-sized biopharma companies have accelerated their R&D and launched around 30% to 40% of new drugs. There are more than 5,500 total small and mid-sized biopharma companies present across the world revealed by Contract Pharma news in 2023, and it is expected that in upcoming years (by 2026-2027) they will contribute more than 55% of new drugs launched.



Rapid Developments in Biopharma Contract Production Services with AI



With the growing competition across the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, vendors are advancing them with new approaches that drive their efficiency in contract manufacturing. The partnership with the right contract manufacturer is an emerging trend that led to rising advancements among the vendors to stay competitive in the market. The majority of CMOs/CDMOs are developing and expanding their services to keep pace with rapidly evolving the global market. These factors attract more and more biopharma companies towards contract manufacturing and drive market growth. CMOs are advancing their performance with artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic platforms to become more cost-effective and speed up production time.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Cost of Biologics Contract Manufacturing



Biopharmaceuticals are medicines made from living cells that treat common and serious diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory diseases. These are highly targeted and effective, and they are increasingly important in the fight against these diseases. They are relatively complex molecules and are usually composed of proteins for transplantation, carbohydrates, nucleic acids, cells or tissues, or complex complexes of these substances.

Their examples include hormones, vaccines, blood products, allergens, mAbs, recombinant therapeutic proteins, C>, growth factors, cytokines, and insulin. Unfortunately, most patients cannot afford biologics. Medical costs divide consumers into rich and poor categories. Both categories are stressed due to high biological costs, but the poor stress much more. Expensive biological products are not easily accessible to poor patients. This is more pronounced in low- and middle-income countries.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $84.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $150.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Segmentation Insights by Product:

The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into finished dosage form (FDF) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

FDF accounted for the largest market share in 2023, requiring specialized equipment, advanced technologies, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Insights by Biologics:

Categories include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biologics.

Monoclonal antibodies dominate the market with a 46% share in 2023, driven by increasing prevalence of severe health conditions and advances in treatment approaches.

Insights by Expression Systems:

Segmented into mammalian and non-mammalian systems.

Mammalian systems, especially using Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells, show significant growth and are essential for producing complex proteins and monoclonal antibodies due to their ability to perform critical post-translational modifications.

Insight by Scale of Operation:

Commercial-scale operations hold the largest share, driven by the outsourcing of biologics production to CMOs and CDMOs which enables large-scale production, reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market.

Insight by Company Size:

Large companies hold the largest share of the market.

Post-COVID-19, these companies increasingly outsource to reduce costs and focus on core competencies like innovation, with many turning to CMOs in developing countries for cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

