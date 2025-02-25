New KnowBe4 Report Reveals the Hidden Power of Information Sharing in Shaping an Organization’s Security Culture

TAMPA BAY, FL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced the release of research report “Cybersecurity Information Sharing as an Element of Sustainable Security Culture”, authored by by Dr. Marin J. Kraemer, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4, and Dr. William Seymour, Lecturer in Cybersecurity at King’s College London. The report examines how people consume and share cybersecurity information, revealing the role that workplace training plays in fostering information sharing among colleagues.

Many employees already engage with cyber-related information in their personal lives, and when they proactively share it, it reflects a mature security mindset. A well-established security culture encourages good habits, mutual support, and a clear awareness of risks. By examining how cybersecurity news spreads, organizations can gain valuable insights to strengthen defenses and minimize human risk.

The report found that, on average, 57% of people surveyed received cybersecurity-related training, with 73% in the UK, 60% in the U.S., 55% in Germany and only 38% in France. Workplace training influenced information sharing, as 24% of those trained went on to share insights with colleagues and were more likely to remember phishing-related content.

Other key findings:

95% of people have read or watched cybersecurity content at least once.

77% have had cybersecurity information shared with them and 25% have actively shared cybersecurity information with others.

22% of employees find cybersecurity information from websites and 21% find it from employers.

Generally, employers were an important source of cybersecurity information across all age groups, whereas social media was an important channel for the 18-29 year age group.

"Employees care about cybersecurity—and organizations should, too," said Kraemer. "Successful security awareness programs recognize that engaged employees are more likely to share important insights with their colleagues, strengthening the workplace security culture. By delivering high-quality, relevant content and making it easy to share, organizations can empower their workforce to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and create a security-first mindset that extends beyond the office."

Ultimately, ‘the more you care, the more you (want to) share’. When employees are properly engaged with cyber risks, the more likely they are to openly communicate with others about this topic and create a stronger security culture in the workplace. Understanding how employees consume and share cybersecurity news is essential for building a stronger security culture.

The full report, “Cybersecurity Information Sharing as an Element of Sustainable Security Culture”, is available to download here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization’s biggest asset.