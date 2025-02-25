Information Regarding Šiaulių Bankas 2024 Results Announcement Time





Šiaulių Bankas will announce Q4 and FY2024 earnings results as scheduled on the investor calendar on 26 February 2025 after trading hours at Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

The investor webinar for Q4 and FY2024 earnings results and key business highlights will be held next day – on 27 February, before trading hours at 8:30 am (EET).

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration you will be provided with the webinar link.

Please note that in 2025 Šiaulių Bankas will announce its interim results on the dates specified on the investor's calendar after trading hours at Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



