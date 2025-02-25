Alector to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, Massachusetts) Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9:10 a.m. ET, corporate presentation

Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, Massachusetts) Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference (Miami, Florida) Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. ET, corporate presentation

Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET, corporate presentation



A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically-validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace deficient proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector’s product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, including frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson's disease, and Lewy body dementia. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.alector.com .

