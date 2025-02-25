KickBallz® to Leverage Nogin’s Enterprise-Class Ecommerce Technology and End-to-End Services to Launch New D2C Sales Channel

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin , a pioneer in Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced that KickBallz®, the best-tasting, sugar-free, caffeinated gum on the market, has selected Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology and end-to-end services to launch its ecommerce (D2C) business.

KickBallz® is known for its unique and highly effective caffeinated gum that combines fresh breath with a powerful energy boost. With 110mg of caffeine per piece, KickBallz® provides the equivalent of two shots of espresso in a convenient, great tasting, sugar-free, gluten-free, dentist-developed gum. This innovative product offers a fast-acting energy solution without the teeth staining, decay, or bad breath frequently experienced after drinking traditional coffee or energy drinks.

In partnering with Nogin, KickBallz® implemented Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology and comprehensive ecommerce services to streamline the launch of its D2C and marketplace channels. Nogin manages critical ecommerce operations such as the online storefront, inventory planning, development, creative, and both retention and performance marketing. In addition, Nogin handles marketplace operations for KickBallz® on Amazon and other leading platforms, helping KickBallz® expand its reach and drive growth across multiple sales channels.

“With our caffeinated gum gaining popularity for its effectiveness and convenience, having a strong online presence is essential for reaching more customers,” said Dr. Bill Dorfman, Founder of KickBallz. “Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology and expert team have helped us build and maintain a reliable foundation for growth while delivering the high-quality experience our customers expect.”

“We’re thrilled to support KickBallz® in bringing their innovative energy solution directly to consumers,” said Jon Huberman, President and CEO at Nogin. “By leveraging our enterprise-class ecommerce technology and full-service capabilities, KickBallz® can focus on what they do best – creating amazing products – while we handle the technology and comprehensive D2C services to drive sales growth across multiple channels.”

About Nogin

Nogin , a pioneer in fully-managed ecommerce, delivers enterprise-class technology, strategy, and services that empower brands to achieve scalable growth with predictable costs and exceptional online experiences. Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology, designed for both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands, is a proprietary, cloud-based solution built to optimize every aspect of the ecommerce lifecycle. Nogin offers zero upfront costs for replatforming and can have brands live in under 60 days. Nogin’s ecommerce experts act as an extension of each brand’s team, providing end-to-end management that frees businesses to focus on their core operations while seamlessly running their ecommerce operations. With a proven track record of success, Nogin partners with a variety of well-known D2C and B2B brands to deliver superior results. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About KickBallz®:

KickBallz® is a revolutionary caffeinated gum that combines the freshening power of gum with a significant energy boost. Each piece of KickBallz® gum contains 110mg of caffeine, providing the equivalent of two shots of espresso in a convenient, sugar-free and vegan format. Developed by Dr. Bill Dorfman, affectionately known as "America's Dentist" and known from the hit ABC series "Extreme Makeover" and as a recurring guest co-host on the Emmy-winning daytime CBS talk show "The Doctors," KickBallz® offers a fast-acting energy solution without the teeth staining, decay, or bad breath frequently experienced after drinking coffee or energy drinks.

KickBallz® offers a mouthwatering assortment of flavors packed into a classic gumball shape, including Cinnamon, Peppermint and Bubblegum. Each piece is designed to provide fast-acting energy, making it the perfect partner to power through your day, whether you're tackling a mountain of work or hitting the dance floor.

KickBallz® is made in the USA and crafted with high-quality ingredients like xylitol and maltitol, which are excellent alternatives for those looking to reduce sugar intake without sacrificing flavor. These ingredients also ensure that KickBallz® is gentle on blood-sugar levels and won’t decay teeth, providing a cost-effective and convenient energy solution for people on the go.

For more information, visit www.kickballz.com .

Inquiries:

contact@nogin.com

