DailyMail+ Subscription Service Launches in U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Daily Mail announces the launch of DailyMail+, an exclusive subscription service offering loyal readers even more of what they love—premium, world-class content curated by its award-winning journalists.

DailyMail+ offers exclusive access to a curated collection of fresh, in-depth, high-quality articles—all in one place. Subscribers can enjoy world-exclusive showbiz scoops, astonishing real-life stories, and unparalleled royal coverage, along with expert sex and relationship advice, essential health insights, money-saving tips, property guidance, and expanded sports coverage. Additionally, they’ll have access to special investigations, true crime stories, and much more.

The overwhelming majority of stories on DailyMail.com will continue to be free, with readers able to enjoy the hundreds of articles it publishes daily just as they do today. The premium DailyMail+ service rolls out today across the U.S. and Canada, and subscribers can enjoy the first 12 months for just $1.99 per month and $9.99 thereafter.

Katie Davies, U.S. Editor-in-Chief, DailyMail.com said: “DailyMail.com has some of the world’s most loyal readers, and their appetite for our unrivaled journalism is insatiable.

With DailyMail+, we’re elevating the user experience—unlocking more of the fearlessly informative and relentlessly entertaining journalism our readers have grown to love.

While most of our content remains free, this is a chance for our most passionate readers to double-click into the stories they love—unlocking more access, real-life stories, and even more of our best content. And we’re just getting started.”

Tom Lowe, Managing Director, Digital Subscriptions, dmg media, added: “It’s a transformative time for the Daily Mail. In just over a year, the UK’s Mail+ subscription service has surpassed 130,000 paying subscribers, we’ve launched Mail+ in Australia to an incredible response, and now, we’re poised to bring that success to one of our largest markets—the U.S. and Canada.

The launch of DailyMail+ not only opens new avenues to tell impactful stories but also lays the groundwork for us to continue to drive innovation and growth as we serve our massive global audience.

Leveraging insights from the UK and Australia launches, we’ll deliver a best-in-class experience, making DailyMail+ a must-read for fans of our seriously popular storytelling.”

Press Contact:

Nicole Bamber

Nicole.Bamber@dailymail.com