Color Star Joins WBC for an Unforgettable Night in Boxing History

New York, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), a global entertainment technology company specializing in the integration of artificial intelligence and technology in the entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in one of the most prestigious boxing events of the year.

On February 22, 2025, Color Star had the distinct honor of being invited to the World Boxing Council (WBC) Championship Match at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This electrifying night will forever be etched in the hearts of boxing enthusiasts, as the world’s top light heavyweight champions, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, engaged in a highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

The event, marking a significant highlight of the 2025 international boxing season, captured global attention and brought together some of the most influential figures in the sport. Among the distinguished guests were WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán, WBC Executive Secretary Leon Panoncillo, WBA Championship Committee Chairman Carlos Chávez, and Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh, all of whom added prestige and excitement to this monumental occasion. Color Star CEO Louis Luo was also invited to witness this historic moment alongside these industry leaders.

The competition featured a lineup of elite boxing champions from around the world. In addition to the main event between Beterbiev and Bivol, the co-main event saw Joseph Parker face Martin Bakole, who stepped in as a late replacement for Daniel Dubois due to illness.

Other notable bouts included Shakur Stevenson defending his WBC Lightweight title against Josh Padley, following the withdrawal of Floyd Schofield.

Color Star has been at the forefront of sports and entertainment innovation, continuously organizing and promoting world-class sporting events. The company's invitation to this prestigious WBC event signifies its deepening partnership with the boxing world and paves the way for even more exciting collaborations in the future.

As Color Star continues to bridge sports, technology, and entertainment, the company remains committed to delivering unforgettable boxing experiences to fans worldwide. With a passion for excellence and a vision for global sports entertainment, Color Star is poised to bring more premier boxing events to the world stage.

Stay tuned for more groundbreaking developments as Color Star continues to redefine the future of sports and entertainment.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company’s online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

