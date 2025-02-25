ASP Isotopes Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Summit on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

ASP Isotopes invites institutional investors to attend the upcoming virtual event by contacting their Canaccord Genuity representative

Paul Mann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASP Isotopes, will participate in a panel discussion on the future of nuclear fission. The panel will also include representatives from TerraPower and Elementl Power

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, is pleased to share that ASP Isotopes will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Summit, a day of virtual presentations, panel discussions and 1x1 meetings with company executives and key opinion leaders, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

From 9:30-10:10 a.m. Eastern Time, Paul Mann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on the future of nuclear fission. Other participants in the panel discussion include Jeffrey Miller, Vice President, Business Development of TerraPower, LLC and Christopher Colbert, Chief Executive Officer of Elementl Power Inc.

ASP Isotopes invites institutional investors to attend the virtual event by contacting their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

At the Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Virtual Summit virtual event, members of management may make statements that provide information other than historical information. Such statements are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “might,” and words of a similar nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s ability to produce highly enriched Ytterbium-176 and commence supply of enriched Ytterbium-176 to customers, the formation of a new project company in South Africa with The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) and the outcome of the project contemplated by the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Necsa, the outcome of the proposed transaction contemplated by the term sheet with TerraPower, the future of the Company’s initiative to commence enrichment of uranium in South Africa, and the future of the Company’s enrichment technologies as applied to uranium enrichment. statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as future revenues and prospects from the potential commercialization of isotopes, future performance under contracts, and our strategies for product development, engaging with potential customers, market position, and financial results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results, financial condition, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. There are many important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company; the potential impact of laws or government regulations or policies in South Africa, the United Kingdom or elsewhere; our reliance on the efforts of third parties; our ability to complete the construction and commissioning of our enrichment plants or to commercialize isotopes using the ASP technology or the Quantum Enrichment Process; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the production and distribution of isotopes; the financial terms of any current and future commercial arrangements; our ability to complete certain transactions and realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions; dependence on our Intellectual Property (IP) rights, certain IP rights of third parties; the competitive nature of our industry; and the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and any amendments thereto and in the company’s subsequent reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. No information in this press release should be interpreted as an indication of future success, revenues, results of operation, or stock price. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth herein and should not be relied upon.

Contacts

Jason Assad– Investor relations

Email: Jassad@aspisotopes.com

Telephone: 561-709-3043