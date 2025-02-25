Viemed Healthcare Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced that it will host its Year End 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1 201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TPQeuTNd

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners, LLC

615-942-7077

tsullivan@scr-ir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com