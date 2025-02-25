Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Presentation/fireside chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time





Format: Presentation/fireside chat Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time



Live webcasts of these events will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes Emi-Le (emiltatug ledadotin; XMT-1660), a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:

Jason Fredette

617-498-0020

jason.fredette@mersana.com