American Classics Apparel, Inc. Leads the Digital Revolution in Licensed Music, Movie, and Gaming Apparel with On-Demand Technology from Kornit Digital

Trailblazing licensed wholesaler embraces Kornit Apollo to boost production efficiency, overcome labor challenges, and deliver top-quality apparel faster than ever before

Transition from traditional screen printing to cutting-edge digital production positions American Classics to better meet growing e-commerce and retail demands



ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that American Classics Apparel, Inc., a top wholesaler of licensed music, movie, and gaming apparel, is adopting the Kornit Apollo platform. This next-generation direct-to-garment powerhouse accelerates the company’s shift from traditional screen printing to high-speed digital production – ensuring it can keep pace with the surging customer demand and rapid growth of the e-tailer marketplace.

Headquartered in Hanceville, Alabama, American Classics has been a trusted name in licensed apparel for nearly three decades – offering iconic designs from beloved brands in music (AC/DC), movies (Rocky) and television (Cheers). Sold through retail giants like Walmart and online platforms such as Amazon, their products define fan gear excellence.

With the addition of Kornit Apollo to its arsenal on top of Kornit Atlas MAX POLY production and range of earlier Kornit direct-to-garment systems – the company is ready to deliver faster, more efficiently and with unmatched quality.

“Setting a New Standard for Licensed Apparel”

“For years, our partnership with Kornit has empowered us to integrate cutting-edge, on-demand digital production into our operations,” said Greg Brown, Vice President at American Classics Apparel, Inc. “Now, with skyrocketing demand for our licensed apparel and ongoing labor shortages, Kornit Apollo is arriving at the perfect moment. This innovative platform gives us speed, flexibility, and efficiency we need to scale while maintaining the superior quality of our customers expect. It's truly a gamechanger for our business.”

“The Future of Licensed Apparel Production”

“In the world of licensed apparel, speed to market is everything – yet quality must remain paramount,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “American Classics has consistently set the bar for fan-driven apparel, and their adoption of Kornit Apollo represents a bold step forward. With this powerful system, they’re poised to deliver industry-leading turnaround times and unparalleled quality while addressing regional labor challenges. We’re proud to help them usher in this next chapter of innovation and growth.”

To learn more about Kornit Apollo and how it’s revolutionizing the transition from screen to digital production, visit www.kornit.com.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b207237-7a38-4a49-9220-264e313e676c