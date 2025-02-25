Cato Expands Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cato, a leading intelligent supply chain provider dedicated to ensuring consistent patient care for healthcare systems, has expanded its board of directors. This strategic move bolsters the company’s leadership with deep expertise across healthcare supply chains, technology, and finance, positioning Cato for accelerated growth and continued innovation in delivering medical supplies to healthcare systems nationwide.

“Our newly expanded board brings an unparalleled wealth of experience and strategic insight,” said Cato COO Lainy Jahnke. “With our technology, infrastructure, and strong team in place, our board will help us drive transformative changes in the healthcare supply chain, enhancing continuity of care and improving patient outcomes.”

Board Members:

Bala Iyer , Board Chair : A veteran of the technology industry, Iyer has overseen more than 100 acquisitions and divestitures worth more than $40 billion as well as equity and debt financing initiatives exceeding $10 billion. He has served on nine public company boards since 2001 and earned recognition from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 for exemplary leadership. Previously, Iyer served as CFO of Conexant Systems and VLSI Technologies.

About Cato

Founded in 2020 to address critical shortages in the healthcare supply chain, Cato is transforming procurement with innovative solutions that adapt to evolving business needs. The company specializes in sourcing hard-to-find products, navigating shortages, and leveraging its extensive distribution network to deliver significant cost savings. Cato’s mission is to empower healthcare providers with a streamlined, efficient supply chain that ensures consistent patient care.