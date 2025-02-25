United Kingdom Legal Services Market Report 2025: The Top 100 Firms Generate Improved Revenue Growth in Latest Year

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifteenth annual edition of the report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including corporate law, conveyancing, family law, employment, personal injury and wills and probate. The report considers legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, market segmentation by key practice area with volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.

Key Highlights

In 2024 the legal services market was valued at £51.9bn increasing by 10.1% at current prices on the 2023 value.

Market value growth comes at the same time as law firm numbers continue their downward trend. Between December 2019 and December 2024 almost 1,100 law firms have gone from the law firm population. Over the same period, the number of solicitors with practising certificates has increased by 14%, equivalent to an additional 21,000 individuals.

Consumer law sectors have taken the brunt of the decline in law firms as consolidation has increased in many practice areas.

2023 was something of a watershed with much more private equity investment in the sector than in previous years but the role taken by private equity has jumped again in 2024. Of all the mergers and acquisitions since the last report an estimated 25% involved either new investments by private equity businesses or private-equity backed law firms. This is an increase from 20% in 2023.

Legal advice for business and commercial matters (including commercial property) now accounts for 51% of the value of the total UK legal services market (50% in 2023).

The core consumer law market value was estimated at £19bn in 2024 and, despite its weak growth in recent years, the largest segment is still personal injury/accident/medical negligence work valued at £4.4bn. Family law and employment law are the next largest segments valued at £3.4bn and £3.7bn respectively. "Other legal services" account for the remaining £5.9bn and key markets here include immigration and intellectual property.

The market value growth forecast is 8.1% for 2025.

The latest forecasts are the most optimistic for some time with the likelihood of most legal practice areas experiencing improved growth in 2025. As in previous reports the exception remains the personal injury market where motor claims continue to fall.

There has been some growth in clinical negligence claims. For the first time in two years the forecast is also predicting good growth in the residential conveyancing market although this practice area is the one where there is still the possibility of serious bumps along the way: interest rates are likely to continue to fall albeit only slowly but uncertainty over inflation trends and where price increases will be in a few months



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET STRUCTURE

Clear majority of legal advisers are regulated

Legal services regulatory bill moves through committee stage in Scotland

Unregulated sector

Law firm numbers decline by almost 1,100 in last five years

Chamber numbers decrease in 2023

Licensed conveyancers

Patent and trademark attorneys

Cost lawyers

Other providers of legal services

Personnel numbers

Solicitors

Barristers

Other legal professionals

Total legal services employment

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Law Society analyses the economic contribution of legal services

Latest evaluation of the SRA's Standards and Regulations

MoJ survey explores how individuals solve legal problems

Government proposals on legal aid fee increases

More growth in the ALSPs market

Research identifies significant increase in AI adoption in UK law firms

THE KEY PLAYERS

The Top 100 firms generate improved revenue growth in latest year

Acquisitions and mergers

Top 50 UK Law Firms

Selected other legal services providers

Listed law firms and others with legal interests Gateley PLC Keystone Law Group PLC Knights PLC NAHL Group PLC RBG Holdings PLC

Other listed companies with legal interests Anexo PLC Frenkel Topping Group PLC ZIGUP PLC Consumer Law Firms Co-op Legal Services Fletchers Irwin Mitchell LLP Minster Law Ltd Simpson Millar Slater & Gordon UK Ltd Thompsons Solicitors LLP

Other consumer legal services providers

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Double-digit value growth in 2024

UK has a positive trade balance of over £7bn in legal services

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate, financial and commercial law

Overview

M&A activity

Company formations and insolvencies

Commercial Courts

International litigation and dispute resolution

Personal injury

Overview

Official Injury Claim - only 10% of claims submitted by individuals

Commercial and residential property, including conveyancing

Overview

Residential property market improvement in 2024

Wills, trusts and probate

Overview

Probate applications increasing as deaths also rise

Family law

Overview

Family court cases increase in 2024

Employment law

Overview

Employment tribunal cases started and completed increase in latest year

THE FUTURE

Improved growth across most practice areas

Forecasts

PROFESSIONAL BODIES AND REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

