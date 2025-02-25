Digital Ally Announces Six New Patents Issued by USPTO

Lenexa, KS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)(the “Company” or “Digital Ally”), a leading provider of video solutions that develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and event security, is forging ahead with cutting-edge innovations and strong leadership aimed at reshaping the future of security and efficiency in video technology systems.

The Company today announced that it has been granted six new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) over the past 12 months. These patents span multiple industries, products, and technologies, reinforcing Digital Ally’s leadership in video technology and safety solutions. Covering applications from law enforcement to commercial fleet, from body-worn cameras to in-car video systems, and from VuLink to breathalyzers, these patents further strengthen the Company’s robust intellectual property portfolio.

The newly issued patents include:

11, 950,017 – Redundant Mobile Video Recording

12,036,013 – Breath Analyzer, System, and Computer Program for Authenticating, Preserving, and Presenting Breath Analysis Data

12,062,287 – Tracking and Analysis of Drivers Within a Fleet of Vehicles

12,136,436 – Computer Program, Method, and System for Managing Multiple Data Recording Devices

12,151,623 – Portable Video and Imaging Systems

12,160,688 – System for Automatically Triggering a Recording

“We have always strived to lead the industry in innovation,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "These new patents reflect our ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the needs of our partners today but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow. Our team remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that law enforcement agencies, commercial fleets, and other industries have access to the most advanced, reliable, and efficient tools available.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally through its video solutions segment specializes in the development and manufacturing of video and analytics solutions for law enforcement, emergency management, and commercial applications. With a focus on delivering reliable and innovative technology, Digital Ally empowers organizations to enhance safety, streamline operations, and mitigate risks.

TicketSmarter, Inc. (“Ticket Smarter”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, is focused on primary and secondary ticketing options for live events and concerts. TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of 35+ collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc., (“Kustom”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, specializes in attracting, managing and promoting concerts, sports and private events. Kustom is unique in that it can integrate Ticket Smarter’s primary and secondary ticketing platform, in addition to its well-established relationships with artists, venues, and municipalities.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

