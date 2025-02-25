Heritage Distilling Co. Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey Named “Best Flavored Whiskey” in the United States at Whisky Magazine’s World Whiskies Awards

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, announced its Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey was named “ Best Flavored Whiskey ” in the United States by Whisky Magazine at its regional World Whiskies Award. The whiskey will move forward to compete for Whisky Magazine’s “World’s Best Flavored Whiskey” later this winter. Previously, Heritage Distilling has twice won Best Flavored Whiskey in the United States and Best Flavored Whiskey in the World for Brown Sugar Bourbon.

"We are incredibly proud that our Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey has received this prestigious honor from the tasting panel at Whisky Magazine. This recognition—one of the most respected in the industry—is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship our team pours into every bottle, ensuring that each flavored whiskey we create captures the essence of true, authentic flavors," said Justin Stiefel, CEO and co-founder of Heritage Distilling Co. "Heritage has been the most awarded craft distillery in North America for a decade, and with Cocoa Bomb earning this distinction—our third win in this category—we continue to solidify our presence in the rapidly growing flavored whiskey market."

Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey is bottled at 75-proof and naturally flavored. No artificial flavors, sweeteners or ingredients are used. Flavor notes include a burst of semi-sweet dark cocoa, cocoa nibs and a rich chocolate nose with the signature whiskey finish. Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey is available in 750 ml and 50 ml size formats at select spirits retailers. It is also available in HDC tasting rooms and online for direct-to-consumer orders.

For more information about Heritage Distilling and its suite of award-winning products, visit: heritagedistilling.com .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce, and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands, and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable growth.

