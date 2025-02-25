EverQuote to Present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:

Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 4th, 2025

Location: Orlando, FL

Presentation: 4:35 p.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. Our vision is to be the leading growth partner for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers. Our results-driven marketplace, powered by our proprietary data and technology platform, is improving the way insurance providers attract and connect with consumers shopping for insurance.

For more information, visit https://investors.everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

(415) 489-2193