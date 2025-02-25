LIXTE Adds Northwestern University’s Lurie Cancer Center as Second Site in Ongoing Clinical Trial for Ovarian Clear Cell Cancer

-- Lurie Cancer Center Completes Dosing of First Patient with LIXTE’s LB-100

in Combination with GSK’s Immunotherapy Dostarlimab --

PASADENA, CALIF., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) ( Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced it has added the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center (Lurie Cancer Center) of Northwestern University as a second site in a clinical trial combining the Company’s proprietary compound LB-100 with GSK’s Dostarlimab to treat ovarian clear cell cancer.

Emily M. Hinchcliff, MD, MPH, will lead the clinical trial at Lurie Cancer Center, a renown Chicago-based National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is located at Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s downtown medical campus. Patient recruitment is underway, and the first patient has been dosed.

“Clinical trials testing potentially effective therapies are essential to move our field forward, with many recent great successes,” said Dr. Hinchcliff. “We are pleased to be participating in this important clinical trial to assess whether adding LIXTE’s LB-100 to GSK’s Dostarlimab will enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy in the treatment of ovarian clear cell carcinoma, a disease of high unmet need.”

Bas van der Baan, LIXTE’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The addition of Lurie Cancer Center is a positive step in expanding the patient population and accelerating this clinical trial, which was initiated in January 2024 at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The trial is directed by lead clinical investigator Amir Jazaeri, MD, Professor of Gynecologic Oncology.”

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress. LB-100 is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at www.lixte.com .

