Roper Technologies to present at Morgan Stanley technology conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) in San Francisco, CA. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.