The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of all members of the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited

25 February 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global investment firm specializing in digital assets, hereby announces the following proposals for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 31 May 2025, with regard to the election of the members and Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nominee Committee proposes the re-election of all current members of the Board. Accordingly, Daniel Masters, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Carsten Køppen, Christine Rankin, Viktor Fritzén and Johan Lundberg are proposed as members of the Board. The Nomination Committee proposes that Daniel Masters be re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The Nomination Committee also proposes to increase the remuneration of non-executive directors from GBP 50,000 per annum, previously set in 2020, to GBP 70,000 per annum. The proposed increase in the remuneration reflects the increased responsibilities associated with the move to the regulated segment of Nasdaq Stockholm in 2022, as well as ensuring that the Company can continue to attract and retain the right candidates for the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited consists of the following members:

Michael Carlton, appointed by Daniel Masters, Chair of the Nomination Committee

Jean-Frédéric Mognetti, appointed by Mognetti Partners Limited

Paul Davidson, appointed by Russell Newton

Johan Lundberg, representative of the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited

Information about the members of the Board of CoinShares International Limited is available on the company’s website.

The Nomination Committee’s complete proposal will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. In connection with the issuance of the notice, the Nomination Committee’s motivated statement will also be provided on the company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Lundberg, Member of the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited

Tel: +46 739 88 04 22

johan.lundberg@nftventures.com

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.



