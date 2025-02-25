BlocScale Private Sale Ends in 3 Days – What’s Next for XRP’s First Launchpad?

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown has begun! With just three days left before BlocScale $BLOC Private Sale closes on February 28th, early investors are making their final moves to secure their share of $BLOC, the governance and utility token powering the first IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger. With a clear roadmap for project launches, token utility expansion, and liquidity provision, BlocScale is set to play a major role in unlocking capital and innovation on XRPL.





The Road Ahead: What’s Next for BlocScale?

With a successful fundraising phase nearly complete, BlocScale is preparing for the next stage of development and ecosystem growth. Here’s what to expect:

1. First Wave of Project Launches on BlocScale



BlocScale IDO platform will onboard its first batch of projects, offering early investment opportunities in high-potential startups, memecoins and real-world tokenized assets.

No Tier Systems: BlocScale will ensure equal access to all investors, unlike traditional launchpads.

Automated Trustlines: Investors will be able to easily participate in new token sales on XRPL without complex onboarding.

2. $BLOC Utility Expansion & Exchange Listings



With the private sale ending, BlocScale will focus on expanding $BLOC’s utility across its ecosystem.

Governance Power: $BLOC holders will have voting rights on new project listings and ecosystem developments.

Fundraising Mechanism: Projects launching through BlocScale can raise capital in $BLOC, driving long-term demand.

Liquidity & Market Presence: Discussions are already in place for DEX and CEX listings, ensuring accessibility for global investors.

3. Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization on XRPL



BlocScale isn’t just for crypto-native projects—it’s pioneering real-world asset (RWA) tokenization on XRP Ledger.

Real Estate Tokenization: Properties can be fractionalized into blockchain-based shares, allowing global investor participation.

Business Equity & Revenue Sharing: Startups and companies can raise capital transparently by tokenizing shares or revenue streams.

Luxury & Intellectual Property (IP) Tokenization: The fashion, music, and art industries can monetize digital ownership models through BlocScale.

As tokenized finance grows into a multi-trillion-dollar market, BlocScale aims to be the go-to launchpad for businesses bringing RWAs onto XRPL.

A Successful Private Sale – Strong Demand for $BLOC

Since its launch, BlocScale’s private sale has gained strong traction, with over 65% of the allocated tokens sold and an increasing number of investors recognizing the value of owning a stake in XRPL’s first launchpad.

Final Private Sale Details:

Closing Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Achieved)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

Why BlocScale is the Future of Fundraising on XRP Ledger

While XRP Ledger has long been a leader in speed, security, and efficiency, it has lacked a dedicated platform for projects to raise capital seamlessly. BlocScale is filling this gap with a trustless, transparent, and efficient launchpad that benefits both investors and startups.

With XRP ETF approvals, rising adoption, and growing developer activity, BlocScale could become the most influential launchpad for the XRP ecosystem.

Final Thoughts: The Time to Act is Now

BlocScale is closing its private sale in just a few days, and with strong investor demand, the remaining allocation may sell out before the deadline.

