Primech AI Joins The GEAR Community Access Programme to Accelerate Innovation in Robotics and Built Environment Technologies

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced its acceptance into The GEAR Community Access Programme, hosted at The Kajima Lab for Global Engineering, Architecture & Real Estate.

(The GEAR, Kajima's state-of-the-art global hub in Singapore)

The GEAR, Kajima's state-of-the-art global hub in Singapore, serves as a centerpiece for innovation in the built environment sector, focusing on accelerating digitalization and technological advancement. This program gives Primech AI access to The GEAR's cutting-edge facilities and a vibrant ecosystem of industry leaders and innovators.

"Joining The GEAR Community Access Programme represents a significant opportunity for Primech AI to collaborate with industry leaders and further enhance our robotics solutions," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the cleaning industry through technological innovation, particularly through our HYTRON autonomous cleaning robots."

The partnership provides Primech AI with:

Access to The GEAR's advanced facilities and innovation hub

Opportunities for collaboration with Kajima's business units and ecosystem partners

A platform for showcasing and demonstrating its autonomous cleaning solutions

Participation in industry events and networking opportunities

Primech AI's flagship product, the HYTRON autonomous toilet cleaning robot, has already demonstrated success through its deployment at Temasek Polytechnic. The Company's participation in The GEAR Community Access Programme is expected to accelerate the development and adoption of its innovative cleaning solutions across Singapore's built environment sector.

About The GEAR

The Kajima Lab for Global Engineering, Architecture & Real Estate (The GEAR) is Kajima's global innovation hub in Singapore, dedicated to accelerating the digitalization of the built environment sector. The facility serves as a collaborative space for industry partners, fostering innovation and technological advancement in construction and real estate development.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

