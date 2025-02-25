21Shares AG (the “Company”) - Official Notice regarding updates to the Final Terms and Information on its Exchange Traded Products listed on London Stock Exchange (“LSE”)

ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP

ISIN: CH0454664001

TIDM: ABTC / BTCU





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664027

TIDM: AETH / ETHU





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISIN: CH1199067674

TIDM: CBTC / CBTU





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763130

TIDM: ETHC/ CETU





(hereinafter referred to as the “Products”)





Name, registered office and address of the Company: 21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.

Technical corrections to earlier releases as for the Tranches

The Company has updated its Final Terms, specifically concerning sections “(iii) Tranche” and “(v) Aggregate Number of Products Represented by This Tranche.”

Since 24 May 2024, the Company has been considering all shares of the Products issued within a single tranche and has aggregated the number of shares represented by each Final Terms as the total number of shares in issue. This methodology has now been amended as follows:

(a) The Company will implement tranche numbers in all Final Terms moving forward. As a result, the previous approach of designating all issuances as “Tranche Number 1” will be discontinued.

For the affected Products, the following tranches and corresponding Final Terms have been issued since their inception and as of the dates specified below:

ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP

ISIN: CH0454664001

Date: 15 January 2025

Number of Tranches: 39





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664027

Date: 14 January 2025

Number of Tranches: 37





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISIN: CH1199067674

Date: 15 January 2025

Number of Tranches: 40





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763130

Date: 9 December 2024

Number of Tranches: 20

(b) Additionally, the Company will no longer present the total number of outstanding shares of the Products under section “(v) Aggregate Number of Products Represented by This Tranche” of its Final Terms. Instead, this section will now display only the additional shares issued for the Products corresponding to the respective tranche.

The updates to the Final Terms regarding tranche numbers have now been implemented and will be reflected in the Company’s Final Terms issued from February 26, 2025 onwards.

Information on the total amount of outstanding shares for the Products

The Company further informs the public of the total number of outstanding shares for its Products as of the dates specified below:

ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP

ISIN: CH0454664001

Date: 15 January 2025

Number of shares outstanding: 26'152'500





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664027

Date: 14 January 2025

Number of shares outstanding: 12'325'000





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISIN: CH1199067674

Date: 15 January 2025

Number of shares outstanding: 13'155’000





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763130

Date: 9 December 2024

Number of shares outstanding: 2'510'000

Contact Details:

21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21.co

Further Information:

For further information, please refer to the Programme and UK Base Prospectus dated May 22, 2024, and the respective Final Terms. This official notice neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).



