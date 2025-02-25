CoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global investment firm specializing in digital assets, today announced that it has agreed to enter a block transaction with a shareholder to acquire 200,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Subject to completion of the block transaction, the Company will repurchase from the selling shareholder a total 200,000 ordinary shares at a price per share equal to SEK 75 resulting in total consideration of SEK 15,000,000. The Company expects the block transaction to settle via cash and to complete before 28 February 2025.

CoinShares’ decision to repurchase its shares is consistent with the Board’s stated intent regarding the buyback program and for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The total number of shares in the Company at the date of this press release is 66,678,210. Following completion of the block transaction, the Company will hold a total of 200,000 own shares.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

