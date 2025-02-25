Mavenir and Aira Technologies Help Enable Higher 5G Spectral Efficiency and Throughput

RICHARDSON, Texas and SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, and Aira Technologies, a pioneer in AI-driven network automation and intent-based intelligence for telecom operators worldwide, today announced a successful demonstration of AI-powered high-fidelity MIMO channel estimation and prediction solution.

This breakthrough integration leverages Mavenir’s Open RAN-based O-DU to boost network capacity, enabling up to 35% more data transmission over the same spectrum based on Aira’s simulation data. This yields faster speeds and a better 5G experience for more users simultaneously, potentially setting a new benchmark for Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) performance.

By leveraging advanced proprietary machine learning algorithms, Aira's AI-based spectrum efficiency solution enhances spectral efficiency, boosts throughput, and significantly reduces the total cost of ownership for mobile network operators. The solution seamlessly integrates with the Mavenir’s commercial O-DU, utilizing existing baseband processing hardware without requiring additional AI-specific hardware such as GPUs or accelerators. This innovative approach enables operators to achieve enhanced performance improvements with minimal operational complexity and cost.

The Open RAN framework provided by Mavenir enabled the seamless integration of Aira's AI software, meeting the stringent timing demands of baseband processing. Aira’s Insight Engine leverages AI to deliver more accurate estimations of signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), user mobility, and RF environment metrics. This data feeds into Aira’s AI-powered channel prediction model. The result is an improvement in MU-MIMO efficiency and network throughput.

"The application of machine learning to wireless baseband processing at this level is an industry first,” said RaviKiran Gopalan, CTO and Co-Founder of Aira Technologies. “Together with Mavenir, we are demonstrating three pivotal advances: the power of the Open RAN ecosystem to accelerate innovation, the untapped potential of ML in next-generation wireless applications, and the transformative capability of AI to redefine the RAN.”

“Our partnership with Aira in applying AI inline to time-sensitive channel estimation illustrates the potential of Open RAN to bring in third party innovations into the RAN eco-system at a rapid pace,” noted Sachin Karkala, SVP and GM of RAN at Mavenir. “The outcomes of the ongoing outdoor trial are very encouraging and indicate an increase in the downlink throughputs and spectral efficiency for TDD MU-MIMO systems. Open RAN will accelerate the adoption of AI in the RAN ecosystem to bring significant Operator benefits.”

Showcasing at Mobile World Congress 2025

Mobile World Congress 2025 attendees can view this breakthrough technology in action at the Mavenir booth (Hall 2, Stand 2H60). The demonstration will showcase how Aira’s and Mavenir’s collaboration sets a new standard for 5G network efficiency and performance.

