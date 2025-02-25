The PBM Foundation Launches Independent Testing Portal for Photobiomodulation Devices

Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Martinsburg, WV] – [February 11, 2025] – The PBM Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its Photobiomodulation (PBM) Device Testing Portal, an independent evaluation platform dedicated to assessing the performance, accuracy, and reliability of PBM devices.

“Our testing service is crucial for ensuring PBM devices gain the trust of the scientific community,” said Scot Faulkner, Senior Advisor at the PBM Foundation.

Currently, a wide range of PBM devices—often referred to as “red light devices”—floods the market, many of which feature misleading specifications.

“When devices underperform or fail due to inaccurate specifications, it undermines the legitimacy of PBM as a viable therapeutic option,” Faulkner explained.

“Reliable certification is essential for clinical research, scientific integrity, and accurate therapeutic dosing.”

A 2023 Department of Defense study uncovered significant discrepancies in PBM device performance. Some devices—particularly those promoted by high-profile endorsements—delivered only 34% of their advertised energy dosage, while others exhibited unstable output or substantial degradation after repeated use.

“Existing consumer rating websites lack transparency in their evaluation methods, making it difficult for users to make informed purchasing decisions,” Faulkner added.

To address these concerns, the PBM Foundation has partnered with Optronic Lab (part of Solar Light) and Megalab Group Inc., leaders in photonics measurement and testing. Through two pilot testing programs, the Foundation is establishing standardized testing protocols, identifying reliable measurement equipment, and addressing key industry challenges.

“Medical technologies earn mainstream credibility by adhering to rigorous performance standards. PBM devices must meet the same level of scrutiny,” concluded Faulkner.

For more information on the PBM Foundation’s testing portal and certification process, visit https://pbmfoundation.org/pbm-device-testing-portal/.

Background

Findings from the PBM Foundation’s pilot testing programs highlight the urgent need for industry-wide measurement standards and certification protocols. Standardized assessments will provide both researchers and consumers with independent, reliable performance data on PBM devices, including key parameters such as irradiance values and spectral profiles.

For example, a spectrometric study by Optronic Lab uncovered major discrepancies in device performance:

· Two PBM helmets from the same manufacturer underperformed by around 80%, delivering only around 6 mW/cm² instead of their claimed irradiance values.

· Another PBM headset device exceeded its stated irradiance by 200%-300%, with an average 277 mW/cm² output compared to the advertised 100 mW/cm².

For reference, natural sunlight typically has an irradiance of 50-100 mW/cm² .

Such inconsistencies compromise the accuracy of declared dosing in clinical trials, potentially leading to misleading study results and jeopardizing PBM’s credibility as a therapeutic modality.

More details on the case study by Optronic Lab, Solar Light are available here: https://pbmfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/PBM_Testing_CaseStudy_1-1.pdf

Through the PBM Device Testing Portal, the PBM Foundation is committed to transparency and scientific integrity by providing unbiased, independent evaluations of PBM devices. By implementing standardized testing and certification, the Foundation aims to ensure that PBM technology evolves into a credible, effective, and widely accepted therapeutic solution.

To learn more about the PBM Foundation’s mission to establish transparency and accuracy in PBM devices, visit the Testing Portal at https://pbmfoundation.org/pbm-device-testing-portal/.

About the PBM Foundation

The PBM Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the field of Photobiomodulation (PBM) through rigorous research, education, and industry oversight. By collaborating with leading experts and independent laboratories, the Foundation works to ensure that PBM technology meets the highest scientific standards for accuracy, safety, and reliability.

Media Contact

Scot Faulkner

External Affairs

Phone: +1-304-716-6235

Email: scot@pbmfoundation.org