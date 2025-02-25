Actual Veggies Secures Funding To Meet Growing Demand For Healthy, Delicious Foods

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actual Veggies®, a CPG leader known for its chef-crafted veggie burgers and vegetable-forward products, today announced its $7 million Series A round of funding led by Relentless Consumer Partners with participation from New Fare Partners and industry leaders Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands founder and Sauer Brands Chairman, and Ben Rawitz.

The funding follows 125% year-over-year revenue growth and reflects accelerating consumer demand for clean-label, whole-food alternatives. The company has doubled its retail presence to over 6,500 locations through partnerships with major retailers including Albertsons, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and Sprouts. Their flagship product, the Actual Veggies Black Bean Burger, leads its category and will launch in all 82 Costco locations across the Southeast region this March.

“We're witnessing a fundamental shift in American eating habits, magnified by the projection that over 24 million Americans will be using GLP-1 medications in the next decade,” said Elly Truesdell, Founder and Managing Partner of New Fare Partners. “This evolution presents a massive opportunity for Actual Veggies to meet the growing demand for better meal options made without fillers, preservatives, or artificial ingredients.”

“Healthy food should be enjoyed, not compromised, and we are confident that Actual Veggies is on track to become a household name,” said John Burns, one of Relentless Consumer’s founding partners. “As we look towards 2025, we anticipate a surge in consumer interest for products like Actual Veggies, which is committed to staying ahead of the curve in sustainable ingredient sourcing, innovative product development, and meeting the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers in 2025 and beyond.”

As part of the round, Truesdell and Scott Caras (Relentless) will join Actual Veggies' board of directors, along with CPG veteran Jamie Borteck, who brings over two decades of experience from brands like Grillo's Pickles and Justin's Nut Butter.

"We set out to create the most delicious and satisfying veggie burgers ever made and our tremendous growth has validated this effort. We look forward to expanding our partnerships, innovative products, and retail distribution with our new partners," said Hailey Swartz, Actual Veggies co-founder and Co-CEO.

Continually innovating, Actual Veggies partnered with Whole Foods Market and Sprouts to launch a line of veggie burgers made with dairy cheese, focusing on taste and additional protein. Additionally, Actual Veggies has expanded into new categories with Super Fries, a high-protein offering made with added vegetables and without seed oils, now available in more than 800 retail locations.

"As someone deeply embedded in hospitality and dining trends, I immediately recognized Actual Veggies' unique position in the market. What sets them apart is their authenticity–they're not trying to imitate meat; they're celebrating real vegetables in a way that resonates with today's health-conscious consumers and I believe they're positioned to become a major player as dining preferences continue to evolve toward more mindful, vegetable-forward options,” said David Grutman, Groot Hospitality founder and Actual Veggies seed investor.

ABOUT ACTUAL VEGGIES

Actual Veggies is a CPG leader known for its chef-crafted veggie burgers and vegetable-forward products. Founded on the belief that real food can and should be both nutritious and flavorful, Actual Veggies proudly puts vegetables at the forefront, combining simple, clean ingredients to create delicious, wholesome foods. Actual Veggies products are available nationwide in retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, and Albertsons. Learn more at http://www.actualveggies.com.