Rapid7 Delivers Command Platform Innovations to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate Critical Exposures

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced new innovations to its Exposure Management offering. These latest features further enhance the Rapid7 Command Platform , delivering unmatched attack surface visibility and unparalleled context. With this expanded offering, organizations now have continuous visibility into sensitive data stored across their multi-cloud environments paired with the context they need to prioritize and remediate exposures effectively.

As organizations increasingly need to track who has access to sensitive data, ensure it is adequately protected, and verify compliance with evolving privacy regulations, the ability to discover and protect this data from endpoint to cloud has become table stakes. These new innovations within Rapid7’s Exposure Management weave sensitive data insights into an AI-driven risk scoring and prioritization model, enabling security teams to track the data as it relates to assets across locations, ownership, access controls, and posture statuses. In addition, the updates include enhancements to Remediation Hub , enabling risk-based exposure management by aligning risk severity, asset context, reachability, and exploitability together with recommended remediations. This provides security teams enhanced asset context at the time of remediation and removes the need for analysts to navigate across the platform to eliminate exposures.

“Security teams today need more than just visibility—they need it paired with unparalleled context and control for maximum efficiency,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “That’s exactly what we’re delivering with these latest innovations. By integrating sensitive data insights, AI-driven prioritization, and embedded remediation guidance, we’re ensuring that organizations can proactively reduce risk, expedite response times, and gain deeper visibility into their attack surface.”

These new innovations to Exposure Command provide organizations with the ability to:

Discover and Protect of Sensitive Data Across Multi-Cloud Environments : By integrating with Cloud Service Provider (CSP) security services like AWS Macie, GCP DLP, and Microsoft Defender, along with Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) tagging, teams can classify and secure sensitive data from the start—eliminating manual processes and improving data hygiene. These insights feed directly into Layered Context and Attack Path Analysis, ensuring security teams can prioritize exposures that put sensitive information at risk.

By integrating with Cloud Service Provider (CSP) security services like AWS Macie, GCP DLP, and Microsoft Defender, along with Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) tagging, teams can classify and secure sensitive data from the start—eliminating manual processes and improving data hygiene. These insights feed directly into Layered Context and Attack Path Analysis, ensuring security teams can prioritize exposures that put sensitive information at risk. Prioritize Exposures with AI-Generated Vulnerability Scoring : The rapid growth of vulnerabilities has outpaced vendors and agencies like NIST and NVD, leaving security teams without timely CVSS scores to assess severity. To bridge this gap, Rapid7 AI-driven CVSS scoring uses advanced machine learning to analyze vulnerability data, generate intelligence-driven scores, and enhance accuracy of Active Risk scoring—helping teams cut through the noise and prioritize exposures with confidence.

The rapid growth of vulnerabilities has outpaced vendors and agencies like NIST and NVD, leaving security teams without timely CVSS scores to assess severity. To bridge this gap, Rapid7 AI-driven CVSS scoring uses advanced machine learning to analyze vulnerability data, generate intelligence-driven scores, and enhance accuracy of Active Risk scoring—helping teams cut through the noise and prioritize exposures with confidence. Speed Up Exposure Remediation with Integrated Asset Context: The expanded Surface Command and Remediation Hub embeds remediation guidance directly within asset inventory and asset detail pages, eliminating platform switching and streamlining risk mitigation. This deeper integration accelerates mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR), enriches asset context with third-party security and ITOps insights, and enhances collaboration by providing stakeholders with the contextual intelligence needed for faster, more informed decision-making.



